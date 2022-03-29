Conference USA announced a resolution Tuesday that will let three league members leave for the Sun Belt a year ahead of schedule.
Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss had all announced on Feb. 11 that they would leave the league for the Sun Belt at the end of the school year. C-USA then issued a statement on Feb. 15 that said the league intended to force those schools to remain members of the conference through 2022-23.
Those efforts to hold the league together for one more year ended with C-USA's Tuesday announcement.
"Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year," the statement said. "Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members."
The statement marked the end of the legal fight between the three schools and C-USA that ramped up earlier this year. Marshall filed a lawsuit against the league in February in an effort to expedite its departure from C-USA.
The league turned its attention to the upcoming school year following its settlement with the three schools that are departing.
“Conference USA is excited about the future with our 11 institutions in the 2022-23 academic year," the league said in a follow-up statement.
The settlement between the schools and C-USA will have a significant impact on North Texas as it prepares to leave the conference. The American Athletic Conference announced this fall that it adding six schools, a group that includes UNT.
UNT, Rice, UTSA, UAB, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic are expected to join the American after the upcoming school year.
The departure of Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss ahead of 2022-23 leaves UNT's football schedule in flux.
Both C-USA and the Sun Belt included Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss on their football schedules for the upcoming season. UNT is scheduled to travel to Marshall on Oct. 15 and host Southern Miss on Oct. 22.
Sources familiar with the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after C-USA released its statement that the league would likely announce a completely new schedule shortly.
UNT competed in C-USA's West Division. With only 11 teams remaining, the league will likely do away with the division format, the source said.
C-USA announced late last year that it will add Sam Houston, Liberty, New Mexico State and Jacksonville State to help rebuild the league's lineup.
All four schools are set to join the Dallas-based league on July 1, 2023.
C-USA's remaining teams for the upcoming season will be UNT, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Charlotte, UTSA, UAB, UTEP, Rice and Louisiana Tech.