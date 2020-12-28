North Texas had a chance to get Conference USA off on the right foot last week in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the kickoff of the college bowl season.
To say it didn’t go well would be an understatement.
Camerun Peoples ran over UNT to the tune of 319 yards and the Mean Green fell 56-28 to Appalachian State.
Being blown out in one bowl game would have been understandable for C-USA. The Mean Green were in rebuilding mode after losing star quarterback Mason Fine to graduation after the 2019 season and were a middle-of-the-pack team in the league.
It’s what transpired from then on that should concern the conference’s schools.
Louisiana Tech was hammered by Georgia Southern, Florida Atlantic lost to Memphis, Marshall fell to Buffalo, UTSA hung tough but lost to Louisiana-Lafayette and Georgia State torpedoed Western Kentucky with 20 unanswered points in the second quarter.
UAB would have had a chance to salvage the bowl season for C-USA but saw South Carolina pull out of the Gasparilla Bowl.
When all was said and done, C-USA went 0-for-6 in bowls, marking the first time a league has gone 0-6 since the MAC in 2016. Dig deeper, and those six losses look even worse. The league’s teams went 0-4 against the Sun Belt.
UNT was among a host of teams that jumped from the Sun Belt to C-USA a few years ago with the idea it was moving up in the college football world.
C-USA’s teams didn’t make a very convincing argument that they are superior to the teams they left behind.
They have no one to blame but themselves.
The conference office might not have been perfect in every decision it made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but did help the league’s teams get a large part of their seasons in.
C-USA’s teams just didn’t capitalize, not in the postseason anyway.
UNT fell to 0-4 in bowls under Seth Littrell with its loss to Appalachian State.
“You want to win games and win bowls,” Littrell said following the game. “We have had four opportunities against four really good teams. We need to find a way to win these games.”
Littrell was talking about UNT’s plight, but the sentiment applies to the entire league.
Bowl games and nonconference games are where leagues' reputations are built. C-USA teams didn’t win any of the former and far too few of the later this season. That has to change if the league and its teams want to get to where they want to go.
Making a case that it’s among the better leagues in the Group of Five is vital for C-USA. A conference’s reputation impacts recruiting, which is the lifeblood of all programs.
Make no mistake, teams in C-USA and the Sun Belt recruit against each other. Several of the teams in the two leagues are in the same state.
Texas State and UNT are just one example. Louisiana Tech has been one of the most consistently successful teams in C-USA and has Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe to contend with in its own state.
UAB has Sun Belt members Troy and South Alabama nearby.
Those Sun Belt teams will spend the next few months making the case that their league is superior to C-USA.
It’s hard to argue the point when Coastal Carolina captured the nation’s imagination and joined Louisiana-Lafayette in the Associated Press Top 25. Marshall represented C-USA in the national polls for much of the season before losing its last three games and falling out of the rankings.
C-USA must turn the tide in a hurry, beginning next season. The goal is attainable.
UNT, UTSA and a host of other teams in the league have potential. C-USA finished 4-2 and had the top winning percentage in bowl games among conferences in 2018.
C-USA’s teams need to go back to the drawing board and figure out what went wrong this year.
Was it just a string of bad luck and some tough breaks as teams dealt with the fallout from the pandemic? Or was it something more?
Finding the answer is imperative. A 0-6 bowl season looks terrible for the league.
A repeat of that performance would be even worse.