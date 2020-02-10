North Texas held its weekly basketball coaches show on Monday, when Grant McCasland spoke about the underlying values that have helped the Mean Green move to the top of the Conference USA standings.
UNT (16-9) is 10-2 in league play after capping a three-game road trip with wins over Middle Tennessee and UAB. The Mean Green pulled away late in both games.
McCasland credited his team's belief in what they are doing and each other for the success they have had this season.
UNT is finishing games and building confidence in the process.
And in other tidbits from today's show:
-- DJ Draper was the guest for the men's portion of the show. The senior is rated as the most efficient player in the country by Ken Pomeroy, the college basketball statistics guru who runs his own website.
Draper is shooting 61% from 3-point range in conference play.
McCasland credited Draper for being an under rated and effective defender.
Draper attributed his success to hard work and also pointed to a change in the culture in the program after McCasland took for Tony Benford.
Draper said UNT's players started working harder after the coaching change.
-- UNT will face Charlotte and Old Dominion in their final two games before the beginning of C-USA bonus play this week. McCasland said both are physical teams that will present a challenge.
-- As far as the UNT women go, coach Jalie Mitchell talked about the importance of finding a way to finish games. UNT blew double digit leads last week in losses to Middle Tennessee and UAB.
UNT (9-14, 3-8) missed all eight of its free throws in a one-point loss to UAB.
Mitchell pointed out the obvious -- Yes, UNT does practice free throws.
UNT will go back to the drawing board ad will try to turn things around this week in road games at Charlotte and Old Dominion.