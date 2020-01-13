North Texas forward Destinee McDowell is out indefinitely, coach Jalie Mitchell said Monday.
The freshman last played in the Mean Green's game against Marshall on Jan. 4. She is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
The loss of McDowell was the key news to come out of UNT's weekly basketball coaches show this afternoon.
The Mean Green have dealt with a run of injuries throughout the season and are 7-9 heading into a two-game homestand this week against Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech.
UNT has lost three straight while juggling its lineup. UNT post Anisha George and Madison Townley returned to the Mean Green's lineup last week during a two-game trip to Florida.
Townley missed six games due to injury and George three while attending to personal matters. McDowell has missed UNT's last two games.
As far as the UNT men go, coach Grant McCasland pointed to the efficiency of guard DJ Draper during his section of the show. The senior is averaging just 5.4 points per game but is shooting 56 percent from 3-point range.
The Mean Green will face Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech this week. Louisiana Tech is the only Conference USA team ranked ahead of the Mean Green in Ken Poneroy's rankings.
Pomeroy is a little too big of a dive into the minutia of stats for most fans or readers to care about. It is a good tool as far as looking at teams and how they are performing, though.
McCasland mentioned Kenpom today.
It's a great sign for UNT that those stats paint a good picture of where it stands at this point of the season.
And in a fun side note, UNT has not won at Louisiana Tech since 1952.