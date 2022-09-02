The American Athletic Conference and Conference USA both issued statements Friday afternoon in support of the College Football Playoff's board of managers voting to expand the playoffs to 12 teams in 2026.
The board asked the leaders in college football to move the timeline up so that an expanded playoff could take place as soon as 2024.
"We have been staunch proponents of the 12-team playoff model, including the six highest-ranked conference champions, since it was initially proposed by the College Football Playoff Working Group last June, and I am happy to see that the CFP Board of Managers unanimously supported this model," American commissioner Mike Aresco said
The 12-team model would have the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams make the field.
The CFP selection committee would continue to select teams for the CFP when the field is expanded. The top four teams will receive a first-round bye. The remaining teams will play each other in first-round games.
North Texas is set to join the American next summer after leaving C-USA.
"This format will provide for memorable postseason experiences for many student-athletes and will annually reward those teams that have earned the right to compete for the National Championship," Aresco said. "It is a merit-based format that recognizes the value of conference championships while simultaneously allowing at-large access for six deserving teams."
The expansion of the field will offer more opportunities for schools like UNT that compete outside of the major conferences in college athletics.
There are five power conferences in college athletics. The move to include the top six conference champions assures at least one Group of Five team a spot in the playoffs.
Cincinnati made the playoffs last season out of the American. The school is moving to the Big 12 as part of the latest round of realignment that has UNT headed to the American.
UNT opened its last season in C-USA last week with a win over UTEP.
Judy MacLeod, the commissioner of C-USA, also issued a statement on the expansion of the playoffs Friday.
"What a great day for college football!" MacLeod said. "Extremely grateful to the Board of Managers including our own WKU President Tim Caboni for adopting the expanded College Football Playoff. Providing greater access for all while increasing value and excitement of the regular season is a win for our student-athletes, universities and all college football fans."
