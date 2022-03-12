In three days, Texas A&M men’s basketball has knocked out the SEC’s No. 9 seed, the No. 1 seed and the No. 4 seed — the last of which came in dominating fashion.
On Saturday, A&M took down Arkansas 82-64 without ever trailing to advance to the SEC tournament final, where a win guarantees a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Aggies’ victory against the Razorbacks is A&M’s seventh-straight win and sends A&M to the SEC finals for the second time ever.
Against Arkansas, A&M’s leading scorer for the season in fifth-year guard Quenton Jackson took over.
The All-SEC Second Team honoree led the game in scoring with 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting, in assists with six and in steals with four while also leading the Aggies with five rebounds. The stellar performance was Jackson’s 15th game this season as the maroon and white’s leading scorer.
Jackson was joined in the double-digit club by three other A&M athletes: sophomore guard Hassan Diarra with 12 points, junior guard Tyrece Radford with 11 points and sophomore forward Henry Coleman III with 10 points.
In each of their three games in the SEC tournament, the Aggies have shot over 50% from 3-point range, making at least eight shots in each game. Further, in the seven-game win streak A&M has constructed, the Aggies have shot over 43% from the field in each and over 50% from the field in four games including Saturday against Arkansas.
The stellar shooting as of late has been instrumental in A&M’s wins, as 50.8% from the field and 53.3% from deep created the 18-point margin of victory Saturday. Radford and Diarra each made 2-2 shots from beyond the arc in the game and Radford made 4-5 from the floor.
According to ESPN’s broadcast of A&M versus Arkansas, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said the win would place the Aggies at No. 70, still just outside of the NCAA Tournament. With one game left for that chance of qualification of the NCAA Tournament, the strong run A&M has been on may all be for nothing if it can’t capitalize on Sunday.
With yet another one-day turnaround, A&M will have to prepare for either No. 3 Kentucky or No. 2 Tennessee, but in either case, a win is the guaranteed ticket to the dance. A team that started out hot in SEC play, fell victim to an eight-game losing streak, and finished the season well to even out at 9-9 in the conference. The Aggies may seem like a longshot for the title — yet anything can happen.