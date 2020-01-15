There was a little movement in terms of the annual coaching carousel this week related to North Texas.
If you've been following along on Twitter, you've caught most of this but just to review ...
The Mean Green have yet to name a new offensive coordinator, but their old OC found a new job.
Bodie Reeder is headed to Utah State.
Bodie Reeder joins @USUFootball as the new Offensive Coordinator.
The other news tidbit of the day is that SMU has hired Garrett Riley as its new offensive coordinator.
Several people have asked if Riley was on UNT's radar. UNT coach Seth Littrell has kept a tight lid on his search for new assistant coaches this year.
There's no telling if Riley was involved with UNT's search, but it is interesting that he is from the same Oklahoma coaching tree as Littrell.
The American Football Coaches Association convention wrapped up yesterday. Littrell was expected to interview candidates for his staff in the days leading up to the convention and at the event.
It seems likely that he will make his hires in the next few days.
Seeing Reeder land on his feet was pretty interesting. One could make a case he landed a better job at Utah State than the one he had at UNT.
The Aggies are members of the Mountain West Conference and are coming off a 7-6 season. The Mean Green finished 4-8 and are in Conference USA.
The offensive coordinator spot is a tricky one at UNT because Littrell is so heavily involved in the offense. He called plays for part of last season.
UNT didn't live up to Littrell's expectations last season offensively while averaging 30.6 points per game. The Mean Green were pretty good, though.
Reeder appeared to make an impression on the college football world. He wouldn't have landed an offensive coordinator job at a solid program like Utah State if he hadn't.