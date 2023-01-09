Georgia dominated TCU in the national championship on Monday, winning the game 65-7. The Bulldogs are back-to-back champions.
Here are five takeaways from the contest.
Horned Frogs deserved championship bid, but didn’t rise to the occasion
In the national championship game, the Horned Frogs fell way short, struggling to get anything going against the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is college football’s undisputed best team, and many teams would’ve been in the same position as TCU, but the poor performance showcased just how dominant the Bulldogs are.
Head coach Sonny Dykes said the game was a “tough one.”
“I think anybody that saw [the game] could see that we certainly didn’t play our best,” said Dykes. “You’ve got to give Georgia a ton of credit. They did a tremendous job of getting their team ready to play.”
The Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines, a premier football program, to put themselves in this position. They deserved to face Georgia, but failed to rise to the occasion, looking unconfident from the get-go.
The Frogs wrote a lifeless final chapter in a season with countless victories showing impressive perseverance.
“Look, you hate it for your players and your fans that traveled all the way to LA,” said Dykes. “They really invested in our program. I know flights were expensive. I know tickets were expensive. I know all of it was hard to do, and our fans answered the call every single time we asked them to do something, they’ve done it. And we’re all very appreciative. We’re disappointed for them. We feel like we let them down with our performance tonight.”
Defense can’t keep up
In the national championship, the Horned Frogs’ defense couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs’ offense. Well-designed plays and excellent execution prevented TCU from making impact plays.
“We kept beating ourselves up,” said linebacker and team captain Dee Winters. “[We] just overthinking, trying to run too fast to the ball and things of that nature.”
In the Fiesta Bowl, the Horned Frogs made Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy uncomfortable with the 3-3-5 scheme. Stetson Bennett, on the other hand, looked calm and composed, leading the Bulldog offense up the field with little resistance.
Bennett passed for 304 yards on 18-25 passing and rushed for 39 yards on three attempts. He tied Joe Burrow’s record of six total touchdowns in the CFP national championship.
The Georgia ground game flourished as well, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The Bulldogs dominated at the line of scrimmage, creating holes in the Frogs’ defense.
Duggan’s last ride
TCU QB Max Duggan, in the national championship, played his last game as a Horned Frog, throwing 152 yards on 14-22 passing. The Frog QB has had an outstanding career at TCU, but it will end on a sour note.
Duggan, facing pressure from the Bulldog defensive line, missed his marks on various occasions, which kept the Frog offense away from the red zone. He also threw two interceptions, giving the Georgia offense easy scoring opportunities.
He was outdueled by Bennett in every way, shape and form. Duggan said it was “one of those nights” where the offense couldn’t get it going, and took responsibility for the performance.
“We were shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Duggan. “I was making bad decisions. I wasn’t executing well and not putting us in a position to score some points and move the ball.”
Duggan, reflecting on the season, said the wins and losses won’t be the thing he remembers most.
“We’ll remember the men in that locker room the guys we got to grow up with,” said Duggan. “... When stuff got tough and things kind of got hard, you saw what type of men we’ve got in our locker room that continue to fight, believe.”
Duggan’s heroics throughout the season will be remembered, even though the Frogs lost in the national championship. The QB ended the year one touchdown away from tying Trevone Boykin’s 2015 record of 42 total scores.
Johnston fails to get going
In the national championship, Duggan and the Frog offense failed to get Quentin Johnston the football. He finished the game with one reception and 3 yards.
The star wide receiver, Duggan’s favorite deep threat, has averaged 18.07 yards per reception this season. In the national championship, he was a non-factor.
A bright future awaits
Sure, the Horned Frogs were embarrassed in the national championship by a clearly superior team. Georgia is superior to every team in college football. There’s a reason why they are back-to-back champions.
The Frogs’ run has given them a national spotlight. Even though the final game was a dumpster fire, the Frogs still made their presence known as a top team in college football.
Why are the Bulldogs so successful? Since 2017, they’ve had a top-five recruiting class every season. By making the national championship, the Frogs have opened the door for opportunities to improve as a program.
Duggan is confident the Horned Frogs will reach the grand stage of the national championship again.
“If we’re ever in a situation like that, I know we’re going to be able to get out of it, have some success,” said Duggan. “And I’m pretty positive in that.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.