Here are three key takeaways after Texas Tech defeated Montana State 97-62 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday:
Thunderous start
Quick starts are undeniably important to winning games in March. Developing some offensive rhythm and creating early separation can be big keys to victory. Texas Tech could not have scripted a better start.
The Red Raiders went into the 12-minute media timeout shooting a blistering 10 of 12 from the field. Texas Tech also shot 4 of 5 from deep in that span, with three makes coming from TJ Shannon. While the offense had one of its best opens of the season, the defense did not lay off the gas. Montana State shot 3 of 12 from the field and turned the ball over five times in the first eight minutes of play.
The Red Raiders went into the timeout with a 28-9 lead, a lead that would put Montana State in an unrecoverable deficit. Texas Tech did not coast heading into halftime, going into the break with a season-high 27 point lead.
The guy
Texas Tech’s offense has either relied on Bryson Williams or a team effort over the course of this season. While the Red Raiders’ defense has consistently led them to success, it felt like the team was in need of a scorer that could lead in March.
In the opening minutes of this game, Terrence Shannon solidified himself as a prime candidate. Shannon had a monstrous first half, finishing the first frame with 15 points on 3 of 5 shooting. All of Shannon’s first-half field goals came from beyond the arc, while he played aggressively and made six of his seven free throw attempts. Shannon finished the game with 20 points, six assists and two blocks.
From deep
The Red Raiders finished second to last in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage. At 31%, Texas Tech has failed to consistently be a threat from the perimeter. But in this game, the Red Raiders showed how unbeatable they can be when making shots from outside.
Texas Tech shot 12 of 20 from the perimeter in this game, the most 3-point shots they made in a game all season. The Red Raiders didn’t rely on one individual to carry the load, but made shots by committee. Texas Tech had five different players make a 3-pointer in this game.
Obviously, the efficiency at which the Red Raiders made shots against Montana State will be difficult to replicate, but the offensive spacing is a good sign for things to come.