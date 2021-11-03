When Chad Hennings was a star defensive tackle at Air Force in the 1980s, there weren’t many grand venues to host marquee matchups. The best setting he’d ever get to dream of playing at would be a possible year-end bowl game.
That’s no longer the case in the present day, and it’s one of the reasons Army and Air Force’s upcoming Commanders’ Classic at Globe Life Field at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday is so special.
“Venues back in that day were typical college stadiums. The only things that we would look forward to were if we made a bowl game at the end of the season, and the right to play at a larger stadium, larger stage,” said Hennings, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys.
“But to play in a facility like this, an indoor stadium, that would have been unheard of.”
The Commanders’ Classic is just one of many football games the Texas Rangers hope to host at their new venue. The ability to transform the baseball diamond into a gridiron was already in the building’s bones.
“Once we started planning the building, we knew that football had to be a big piece of what we did right here being in the heart of Texas,” said REV Entertainment President Sean Decker.
“So from high school football to the best matchups in college football, we started calling athletic directors, conferences, anybody you could think of to try to find the right games.”
Two weeks ago, Dallas-area powerhouse high school programs Duncanville and Cedar Hill battled on the field. Now it’s time for college football to make its grand debut at the venue.
After winning its first four games of the season, Army (4-3) is now entering this Saturday’s game in Arlington on a three-game losing streak. But each of its last two losses have been against ranked foes, with its most recent game against unbeaten Wake Forest being one of the most surprising and entertaining games of the 2021 season.
The two teams combined for 126 points in the game, which had 18 total touchdowns and ended with a 70-56 final score. Oddsmakers had the over/under for the game set at 53. Both schools ended up besting that total on their own. Army’s other loss was a six-point defeat in Madison to Wisconsin. Wake Forest debuted at No. 9 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Wisconsin was No. 21.
Air Force (6-2) was receiving votes in the AP poll as recently as the middle of October. Even though the Falcons are entering Saturday’s game off a loss, too, it was just a six-point defeat at the hands of Mountain West power San Diego State, which was No. 24 in this week’s CFP rankings.
Saturday’s matchup will be the 56th all-time meeting between the two schools
“Air Force being the younger sibling regarding the trifecta of the service rivalry, it’s only due that we elevate all the games to that tradition,” Hennings said. “I think it’s appropriate that the game is played on a grander stage.”
While the game isn’t directly special to North Texas because of its teams, it is representative of what is to come. More than 60 college and high school football games were held at Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park), and Decker wants that trend to continue.
In future years, Decker said, Global Life Field could exit October after an MLB playoff run and roll into November and December ready to host high school playoff games and college football conference matchups.
Decker added that there will be extra flare with the Commanders’ Classic. Helicopters, jets and anything that could help recruit Texas at a neutral site game.
Hennings was glad that North Texas will get to see the sibling rivalry.
“When it’s you competing against your sibling, you want to win,” Hennings said. “But at the end of the game we’re all brothers. And I know we have a grander mission to perform, when it’s all said and done. But during those three hours on that Saturday, metaphorically, it is a war out there.”