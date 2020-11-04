Guyer coach Rodney Webb and Braswell coach Cody Moore have already exchanged plenty of text messages this week ahead of their game against one another on Friday night.
Some of the texts have been game-related, and some of them are just routine small talk between two incredibly close friends.
"I asked him if he wouldn’t mind sitting [a couple of their key players]," Moore said jokingly. "He’s made a few comments about some of our guys. It’s obviously all in fun.
"We have a good time with each other. Who knows? We my hang out and go eat dinner on Saturday night."
The bond Moore and Webb share goes back nearly two decades, all the way to 2004 when Webb hired Moore directly out of college.
At the time, Webb was a young head coach at Royse City. He hired Moore from Texas A&M Commerce to be a middle school coach.
Moore quickly showed Webb his passion for the game. As Webb remembers, he was unable to keep Moore away from high school practices and games.
"He was kind of the coaching version of a gym rat," Webb said. "He was a middle school coach, and I couldn’t keep him shooed away from our high school practices and games. He just showed me early on that he was driven."
That drive quickly paid off for Moore, and in 2007, Webb promoted him to be Royse City's offensive coordinator.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Over the next seven years, Moore followed Webb during stints at Mesquite Horn (five years) and Rockwall (two years), serving as the offensive coordinator at both schools.
It wasn't until the Braswell job opened in 2015 that Moore finally left his mentor.
"I love him like nobody else," Webb said of Moore. "He’s done a tremendous job [at Braswell]. The blueprint is the same. It’s been fun for me to watch. We talk all the time. We don’t hold anything back from each other, which makes this week a little bit weird.
"But the way he’s gone about doing that, it’s made me proud. I use the term mentor, but I think that’s a term someone else should use for you — but as a mentor, it’s made me proud to see he’s kept the blueprint going."
At the heart of that blueprint is an undeniable love and passion for the players both Webb and Moore coach.
And the formula for both coaches has paid off in spades.
For Webb, it has meant consistently having his teams among the top programs in the state. In his seven seasons at Rockwall prior to taking over at Guyer, Webb compiled a 61-30 record and won a playoff game each year.
Last season, Rockwall went 12-3 and made an appearance in the Class 6A Division I semifinal. At Royse City, Webb went 44-16 and advanced to the Class 3A state semifinal.
For Moore, it has meant building a program in Braswell from the ground up and turning it into a contender. The Bengals posted their best season in school history last year, going 9-3 while winning their first playoff game and a share of their first district title.
Moore credits a good portion of that success to the lessons he learned under Webb.
"It’s a pretty special relationship," Moore said. "He’s one of my best friends, for sure. He’s my mentor. He’s meant so much to me, my family and my career. The things that he’s done for me, I can’t really probably quantify. He has a lot to do with certainly where I’m at and the success we’ve been able to have over here."
Now, the only thing left for these best friends to do is cross off one final item off their bucket lists — play one another.
"It’s been a great relationship, but one thing we’ve obviously never done is played against each other," Moore said. "I think it’s just going to be fun in general. I’ve been looking forward to our teams playing. I hope it’s a great game. It will be exciting and fun. The camaraderie and going back and forth during the week is also fun."
Each of them concede that they know the other inside and out, which makes Friday's game a chess match of epic proportions.
And, to make matters even more intriguing, Guyer and Braswell's offenses are mirror images of one another.
Webb said while he may know what to expect in general, he fully anticipates Moore having a trick play or two up his sleeve.
"It’s a blast. It’s already been a blast," Webb said. "We’ve texted each other three times already today cutting up. I told him we’ve gone over every trick play.
"And I know he is going to try and pull one off on Friday night and shoot the guns at me. I’m not sure which one it’s going to be, but I told him that we’ve rehearsed all of them."