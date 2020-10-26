After one of the most unique seasons in recent memory, five Denton-area volleyball teams in Class 4A and under will begin their trek for a state championship this week.
Argyle, Krum, Aubrey, Ponder and Pilot Point all qualified for the postseason, but three of those schools will need to play a seeding game to determine their bi-district opponent.
Pilot Point and Ponder will play each other on Monday night at Sanger High School to determine second and third place in District 10-3A. The Lady Bearcats and Lady Lions split the season series with each other.
The winner of Monday's game will get to select which seed (second or third) they want, and will play either Maypearl or Keene depending.
Aubrey is also playing a seeding game on Monday night, as the Lady Chaparrals battle Melissa at Celina High School to determine second and third place in District 9-4A.
The winner of Aubrey vs. Celina will take on Summit International Prep, while the loser will meet Carrollton Ranchiew.
As for Krum and Argyle, their first-round matchups are already set.
The Lady Bobcats, which finished third in District 7-4A, will play Fort Worth Carter Riverside at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Fort Worth ISD Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Argyle will play Benbrook at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fort Worth Castleberry High School in the bi-district round.