In truth, there probably was no conflict in the heart of Sonny Dykes. The former SMU coach had a pivotal game against Cincinnati later that week, and if Dykes’ Mustangs could pull off the upset, their hopes of a conference title berth would still exist.
But if SMU did win, Dykes, now the head coach at TCU, understood what that would mean on a grander scale: the Group of Five’s only chance at the College Football Playoff would end before the committee had a chance to offer final judgment.
“What other sport in the world, when the season starts, they say half the teams have no realistic chance for playing for a championship,” Dykes questioned during a radio interview prior to SMU’s 48-14 loss to undefeated Cincinnati. “I mean, there’s not another sport in the world, other than college football, where 50% of the teams have no chance.”
At the time, Dykes guessed that Cincinnati wouldn’t make the College Football Playoff, even with an undefeated season. He had seen it happen the year before. Everyone did.
Instead of a repeat result, Cincinnati’s case was strong enough to earn admittance into the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats became the first Group of Five team to do it, crashing through a road block to many — like Dykes — that appeared impenetrable.
This week, in preparation for the Cotton Bowl, Cincinnati players and coaches were often asked about representing a larger idea — about being the team that crashed the College Football Playoff and potentially changed the college football landscape.
It’s undeniably the place Cincinnati has found itself. The Bearcats, though, aren’t having it.
“I don’t think the significance for us is anything other than the significance of it being the College Football Playoffs,” said wide receiver Alec Pierce, who has 867 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions this season.
“It’s the biggest game of the year for us in that aspect that we have a chance to advance on to the college football finals. That is itself a huge, enormous significance. Other than that, I don’t think we’re looking at the outside factors.”
That focus may come from experience. If any Group of Five team was going to make the College Football Playoff, it was going to be Cincinnati. That’s been the expectation from the beginning of the season. The Bearcats carried that through pivotal non-conference wins over Indiana and Notre Dame, the No. 5 team in the country at the regular season’s end.
But the season was long, and carrying that type of responsibility — no matter how much they tuned it out — became cumbersome. Cincinnati survived a seven-point win over Navy, a one-win team at the time. The Bearcats overcame a one-score scare against Tulsa. In the case for style points, those two games lacked it.
“I think the greatest lesson that we learned throughout the stretch of probably the second two‑thirds of our season is that we had to stop trying to prove people or live up to an expectation that they wanted us to be,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “They wanted us to win this way, and, you’re favored by this so you got to do this.
“I think it took a toll on us. And I think us getting kind of in our groove down the last four games of the season, we kind of put that behind us and said, ‘We just got to be us, regardless if we’re favored or if we’re underdogs, and do what it is that we do.’ Be us and let’s enjoy what it is that we’re doing.”
By doing what they’ve done, though, the Bearcats have drawn the responsibility of representing a larger community. Being a team that defied expectations. Being college football’s little engine that could, up against college football’s premier powerhouse.
It’s something Dykes didn’t expect would happen this year. An SMU win against Cincinnati on Nov. 20 would’ve ended any chance of it. That’s why, when he was asked before the Cincinnati game if he felt like his own conference would root against SMU, Dykes said this: “Probably a little bit. I would say most of college football is, honestly, just because they want to see someone from the Group of Five in the playoffs.”
Those same people will probably have a rooting interest for Friday’s Cotton Bowl, as well.