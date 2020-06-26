Some significant NCAA news came down late last night. The recruiting dead period in college sports has been extended again.
This time until through Aug. 31.
There are questions at this point if the college football season will even be played this fall. Texas scaled back its plans to reopen the economy this week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
While there are bigger things to worry about in the world in general, and even in the sports world, this does seem like a good time to check in on how North Texas and the other teams in Conference USA are faring when it comes to football recruiting.
The dead period prohibits in-person recruiting. Coaches are still allowed to call and correspond with players.
Several players have committed or backed out of commitments to C-USA programs in the last few weeks, reshaping the race for which teams will end up at the top of the heap when it comes to bringing in talent in the class of 2021.
How that chase turns out will make a huge difference in how the league shapes up in the years to come.
The good news for UNT is that it pulled in its highest rated recruit thus far in the 2021 class earlier this month in Lubbock Estacado wide receiver TJ Steele. Steele is a nationally-ranked recruit who had offers from Kansas and Tulsa.
Steele said the opportunity to make an immediate impact at UNT was a big part of his decision to play for the Mean Green.
Former Ryan standout Jordan Rucker also announced he would transfer to UNT from Purdue.
The one bit of bad news for UNT recently was that Jayden Gray, a defensive end out of Haslet Eaton, backed out of his commitment. Gray's recruiting process has picked up. It looks like he will end up at a Power Five school.
Parish Episcopal defensive end Jayden Jones has also seen interest grow. He has picked up offers from Kansas, Colorado and Arizona this month but has held firm thus far with UNT.
So, where does that leave UNT in the C-USA recruiting chase? If you go by 247ports' rankings, the Mean Green are sitting fifth in the league.
That's not where UNT wants to be, but it's not a bad spot considering the Mean Green are coming off a 4-8 season and haven't been able to show off the Lovelace & McNatt Indoor Practice Facility to recruits.
The venue is really impressive and could make a difference once UNT can get recruits in to see it.
As far as the rest of Conference USA goes, here are a few emerging storylines:
-- One had to figure heading into the 2021 cycle that Florida Atlantic would bring in a load of talent after winning the C-USA title in two of the last three seasons.
The Owls haven't disappointed and have C-USA's top class. FAU has 14 players committed. Florida wide receiver Fred Eaford was committed to Miami before flipping to FAU and is one of several elite prospects the Owls have landed.
In an interesting side note, former UNT assistant coach Kevin Patrick is now an an assistant at FAU and pulled in Jacob Merrifield, a nationally-ranked defensive end from Georgia today.
FAU had C-USA's top-ranked class last season and is on course to get there again.
-- There hasn't been a team in C-USA as consistent as Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have won bowl games in each of the last six seasons and are seeing that success pay off in recruiting.
Louisiana Tech has C-USA's second-ranked class and has by far the highest rated recruit in the league in running back Ke'Travion Hargrove.
The question is if coach Skip Holtz and his staff can hang on to him. Hargrove is a four-star recruit and was recently offered by Florida State.
Hargrove is a Ruston product. Louisiana Tech will play the "mom card" and try to get him to stay home. He's the type of player who would shift the power dynamics in C-USA.
His decision is a storyline to follow.
--UTSA has also been an interesting story. The school brought on Texas high school coaching legend Jeff Traylor in the offseason, largely because of his connections in the state.
The question is if he will be an epic disaster like former UNT coach Todd Dodge or if he will get something going in San Antonio. Traylor differs from Dodge in that he has a long track record as an assistant at the major college level.
Traylor was smart enough to know that his program's stock was almost assuredly at its apex right after his arrival. He capitalized by going out and grabbing a host of Texas high school prospects.
There was a point where UTSA had C-USA's top class. That changed when Converse Judson offensive lineman Kamron Scott and Longview linebacker Kybo Jamerson figured out they had the chance to play at the Power Five level and backed out of their commitments to UTSA.
The Roadrunners still have C-USA's third-highest rated class and have three junior college players committed who could make an immediate impact in 2021. Defensive linemen Billy Ferrell and Ron Tatum of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Mississippi Gulf Coast safety Malik Jones are all impressive junior college gets for the Roadrunners.
The question is if UTSA can stem the tide of players decommitting and land a top class. That could be a challenge if UTSA continues to struggle on the field.
There's still a long way to go before the mid-term signing period in December and national signing day in February.
Schools continue to make headway, despite the dead period still being in effect.
What each of those schools has done gives us a sense of where things stand after the latest extension of the dead period.