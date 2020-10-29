The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals took care of business in their bi-district matchup against Carrolton Ranchview on Thursday, as they advanced to area with a win in three sets (25-9, 25-19, 25-8).
Sydney Garrison was excellent with 16 kills while Katie Schmitz added eight kills for Aubrey. Gracie Bell was all over the place with 32 assists for the Lady Chaps, while Summer Ramsey and Makayla Johnson each recorded two aces.
Allie Sanders and Garrison held down the fort on defense with 14 digs and 13 digs, respectively. Lexi Temple had two blocks as well.
Aubrey will play Midlothian Heritage in the area round.