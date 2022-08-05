Coach Keith Ivy’s squad is coming off a 12-2 campaign and state quarterfinal run, with both losses to Celina, which moves up to Class 4A Division I this season. That success comes after Aubrey went 11-2 in 2020 and advanced to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
A chance to continue the program’s upward trajectory has the Chaps motivated as they progress through fall practice.
“The effort, enthusiasm and everything has been extremely high. I know they have extremely high expectations going into the season, especially with the success we’ve had the last two years,” Ivy said. “We have several players who will start, on both sides, that will be three-year starters. They’ve gone 23-4 the last two years — they know what success is and what it’s about.”
Realignment did not change much for Aubrey as it stays in 4A Division II and is ranked No. 11 in the classification by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Celina’s move up to 4A-DI marked the only change from the Chaps’ 2021 district foes. Gainesville, Farmersville and Bridgeport will combine with Sanger, Krum, Van Alstyne and the Chaps in District 5 this fall.
Aubrey faces several tests in non-district play, starting with a season-opening home game against Sunnyvale, the No. 19-ranked 4A-DII team in the state. The Chaps then face three squads from higher classifications in Anna (4A-DI), Arlington Seguin (5A-DII) and first-year team Frisco Panther Creek (4A-DI) before entering district play.
Ivy called the non-district schedule the toughest since he has been at Aubrey as he enters his ninth year leading the program. With all five starting offensive linemen and the starting quarterback from last year’s team gone, some players will step into larger roles at key spots amid the challenging start.
“We’ve got a lot of competition going on in there and it’s our job as coaches to figure out the right combination,” Ivy said. “The cream rises to the top, and with that competition, people are going to elevate their play. I think through two scrimmages, and it may take a few non-district games as well, but we’ll figure out who’s producing for the team.”
A pair of Aubrey’s top players from a season ago are back for their senior seasons in running back Braylon Colgrove and tight end/defensive end Jett Runion. Colgrove racked up 2,131 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns in the Chaps’ Wing-T offense.
Runion, who recently committed to play tight end at Houston, was the team’s leading receiver with 17 catches for 342 yards and five scores while adding 70 tackles (20 for a loss), 12 sacks and four pass breakups on the defensive side. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Runion’s stature and sharp route running stood out during Friday’s practice.
“This is the last go around, senior year. It’s a lot of pressure, but we’re just making it as fun as possible, and everybody is having a good time flying around,” Runion said. “These last couple years have been pretty good going deep in the playoffs. The biggest thing this year is we have no returning offensive linemen.
“It’s going to be a big adjustment, but I think they’ll pull through and we’ll be all right.”
Several other rising seniors look poised to be difference makers this season, particularly on the defensive side. Defensive tackle Jacob Palladino, linebacker Wes Huber and safeties Everson Strain and Kai Bagley each return after being key pieces of last year’s defensive unit.
Then on the offensive side, Aubrey anticipates diversifying its offensive attack by throwing the ball more than in seasons past. The Chaps hope doing so will help them push deeper into the playoffs and be the last team standing at the end of the season.
“We’re striving to get better and ultimately hit the target on the board, which is a state championship,” Colgrove said. “We’ll take it week by week. That goal is going to be there, but we have to focus on right now and get better today.”
