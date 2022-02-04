UTSA at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 15-4, 8-1 Conference USA; UTSA 8-15, 1-9 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 63, Louisiana Tech 62; Rice 91, UTSA 78
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored eight points and handed out two assists in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore handled extended minutes recently while Tylor Perry was recovering from an injury. He is averaging 8.6 points per game and has 49 assists on the season.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray took just one shot in 30 minutes of action in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech and finished with one point on a free throw. He handed out two assists and played a key role on the defensive end. The senior is averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride hit three 3s and scored 10 points in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior has scored in double figures in three of the Mean Green's last four games and is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell came up with one of his best all-around performances of the season in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists and three steals. He rebounded Perry's miss on a corner 3 in the closing seconds. Perry got a second look at a game-winning 3 and buried the shot. Bell is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore came up with a key block and rebound late to help UNT rally for the win. He is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTSA:
UTSA has struggled all season and has the worst record in conference play of any C-USA team at 1-9. The Roadrunners one win came late last month against Florida International. UTSA has lost consecutive games since.
Sophomore guard Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 15.2 points per game to lead three UTSA players averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
UNT has won seven straight and 13 of its last 14 games heading into its showdown with UTSA.
That run has lifted the Mean Green to the top of the C-USA standings. The race in the league's West Division has had UNT, UAB and Louisiana Tech at the top for the last few weeks.
UNT has kept on winning while UAB (7-2) and Tech (7-3) have both dropped a couple of conference games recently.
The challenge now for UNT is holding serve down the stretch. The Mean Green's game against UTSA is one they should win. UNT has a home game against UTEP on Monday and a game at Rice on Feb. 12.
UNT will be favored in all three. The Mean Green can put themselves in great position if they can pull of the sweep before heading into a tough stretch in late February when they will play at Florida Atlantic, at UAB and at home against Louisiana Tech in the span of four games.
Here's a link to the preview of UNT's game against UTSA, as well as a look at the UNT women's team's game at UTSA that will also be played on Saturday.