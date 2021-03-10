North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee
When: 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 13-9, 9-5 C-USA; MTSU 5-17, 3-13 C-USA
Last game: UAB 65, UNT 61; Florida Atlantic 63, MTSU 54
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet scored 19 points and handed out five assists in UNT's loss to UAB to cap the regular season. The senior has scored in double figures in six straight games and is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 assists per game. Hamlet was named to the All-C-USA first team this week.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride missed his only two shots from the field and did not score in over 15 minutes in UNT's loss to UAB. The junior scored just two points in the Mean Green's series against the Blazers and is averaging 6.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese scored 11 points and hit a couple of critical 3s to spark UNT's comeback attempt in the second half that ultimately came up short in its regular season finale against UAB. The senior has scored in double figures in four of UNT's last five games and is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell posted one of his better performances of the season when he scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in UNT's loss to UAB to cap the regular season. The senior has been one of the Mean Green's more efficient players and is shooting 54.7% from the field. He is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored 10 points in both of UNT's losses to UAB last week when he went 7-for-12 from the field. The senior has been a force in the paint all season. He's averaging 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting MTSU:
The Blue Raiders were once a C-USA power but have fallen on hard times since losing coach Kermit Davis to Ole Miss.
MTSU is in the midst of what will be its third straight losing season and has dropped six straight games. The Blue Raiders have lost all 11 games they have played away from the Murphy Center this year.
Junior guards Dontrell Shuler and Jordan Davis are averaging 12.5 and 11.0 points per game, respectively, to pace the Blue Raiders.
What you need to know:
UNT didn't do itself any favors while dropping three straight games to end the regular season.
The Mean Green went from being in the hunt for the C-USA West Division title and a spot in the quarterfinals of the league tournament to playing in the first round. UNT will have to win four games in four days to earn the league's automatic NCAA tournament bid.
That seems like a tall task for a team that wasn't particularly deep this season and might be without its top bench player in Rubin Jones. We went over the situation in our tournament advance today.
The Mean Green could really help their cause by rolling past MTSU and getting some extra rest time for its key starters, including point guard Javion Hamlet.
In an interesting twist, the Blue Raiders advanced through the preliminary round of the tournament after its game against Florida International was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.