North Texas at Southern Miss
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Records: UNT 10-6, 6-2 Conference USA; Southern Miss 7-12, 3-9 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 57, Louisiana Tech 55; Rice 76, Southern Miss 68
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet scored a season-low four points on 2-of-6 shooting in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech in its last game. The Bulldogs focused on shutting the senior down and held him to 11 points in the two-game series. Hamlet is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride scored eight points and hit a pair of 3s in UNT win over Louisiana Tech. McBride is shooting 41.3% from 3-point range this season. He is averaging 7.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese came through with a solid performance that helped lift UNT past Louisiana Tech in the second game of the teams' series last week. He scored a team-high 12 points and hit a pair of 3s. He is averaging 10.8 points per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell endured a rough shooting night in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior missed all four of his shots from the field, including three from 3-point range and finished with three points on free throws to go along with five rebounds. He is averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior has been an efficient scorer all season and is shooting 64.8% from the field. He is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting Southern Miss:
Southern Miss has struggled all season and is riding a six-game losing streak heading into its series against UNT. The Golden Eagles swept Middle Tennessee in mid-January but has failed to win a game in subsequent series against UTSA, Louisiana Tech and Rice.
The Golden Eagles will look to turn the tide at home, where they are 6-3 on the season. Junior forward Tyler Stevenson is averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and is Southern Miss' best player.
What you need to know:
UNT heads into its weekend series at Southern Miss in second place in C-USA's West Division and will be looking to take care of business while keeping an eye on the UAB-Louisiana Tech series.
UAB is atop C-USA's West Division at 9-1, while Louisiana Tech is 8-4.
The Mean Green found out this week that its series with UAB has been rescheduled for the first week in March. The teams were supposed to play to open conference play before a coronavirus outbreak at UAB prevented the teams from playing.
UNT wants to be sure it is in position to win the division when it plays that series against the Blazers. The Mean Green should be able to take handle Southern Miss without much trouble and will look to take care of business tonight.