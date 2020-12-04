North Texas at Mississippi State
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi
Records: UNT 1-1, Mississippi State 1-2
Last game: Arkansas 69, UNT 54; Mississippi State 68, Texas State 51
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Arkansas focused on getting the ball out of Hamlet’s hands and limited him to five points on 1-of-4 shooting. The senior has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season and is averaging 9.0 points per game. He has 15 assists through two games.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride was terrific in UNT’s season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State, scoring 21 points. He didn’t get nearly as many open looks in UNT’s loss to Arkansas and finished with eight points. He still leads UNT with an average of 14.5 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese endured a tough shooting night against Arkansas. The senior hit just 2 of 12 shots from the field on his way to scoring five points. He is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored eight points on 4-for-8 shooting against the Razorbacks. He also grabbed three rebounds. The senior forward is averaging 5.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons posted a solid all-around performance in UNT’s loss to Arkansas, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The senior went 5 for 10 from the field against the Razorbacks towering frontcourt. He is averaging 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Mississippi State:
Mississippi State picked up its first win of the season on Monday when it rolled past Texas State 68-51. The Bulldogs finished 20-11 last season, when they went 11-7 in the SEC.
The sophomore guard D.J. Stewart Jr. is averaging 18.3 points per game to lead Mississippi State. Tolu Smith, a 6-10 forward who started his career at Western Kentucky, is added 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Mississippi State is a solid defensive team and is allowing 62.7 points per game under Ben Howland. The legendary coach picked up his 500th career win in the Bulldogs win over Texas State.
What you need to know:
UNT’s first crack at an SEC team this season didn’t go nearly as well as the Mean Green had hoped. Arkansas made a point of getting the ball out of point guard Javion Hamlet’s hands and limited him to five points and four assists.
Terrence Lewis scored 12 points off the bench and Zachary Simmons added 10 points.
UNT struggled offensively outside of those two forwards and mustered just 54 points after going 2 for 13 from 3-point range.
The Mean Green will face another team with SEC level size and athleticism in Mississippi State.
The question for UNT is if it can learn from the experience of facing Arkansas.