North Texas at Loyola Chicago
When: 6:30 p.m. today
Where: Joseph J. Gentile Arena, Chicago
Records: UNT 4-3, Loyola Chicago 6-2
Last game: UNT 110, LSU Alexandria 78
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. – Hamlet scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting in the Mean Green’s win over LSU Alexandria. The senior had scored in double figures in four straight games. He is averaging a team-high 12.1 points per game and has handed out a team-best 44 assists on the season.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. – McBride scored 13 points and hit a pair of 3s in UNT’s win over LSU Alexandria. The junior has hit multiple 3s in each of the Mean Green’s last three games and is averaging 9.1 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. – Reese scored 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting in UNT’s win over LSU Alexandria and has scored in double figures in three straight games. The senior has been hot from the field in UNT’s last three games going 14 for 23. He is averaging 10.3 points per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6 Sr. – Bell scored a career high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in UNT’s win over LSU Alexandria. The senior has scored in double figures in three of the Mean Green’s last five games. He is averaging 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. – Simmons came up just short of posting a double-double in UNT’s win over LSU Alexandria. The senior posted 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting Loyola Chicago
The Ramblers have won three straight games to move to 6-2 on the season and are unbeaten at home at 5-0. Loyola Chicago’s record is all the more impressive when one considers its losses have come against national power Wisconsin and Richmond. The Ramblers are averaging 80.6 points per game behind Cameron Krutwig. The senior center is averaging 17.4 points per game.
What you need to know
UNT was supposed to open Conference USA play with a two-game home series against UAB on Friday and Saturday before those games were called off due to coronavirus concerns within the Blazers program. UNT moved quickly to fill the void in its schedule with a game against Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers will be the latest in a series of tough opponents UNT has played this season.
The Mean Green have already faced West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi State and lost all three games. Today's game gives UNT another shot at a signature win.
The matchup Krutwig and Simmons will be one to watch. Krutwig is the Rambers' best player. Simmons has the size to match up with him inside and must stay out of foul trouble.