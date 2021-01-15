UTEP at North Texas
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 5-5, 1-1 C-USA UTEP 6-4, 2-2
Last game: UTSA 77, UNT 69; Rice 71, UTEP 68
TV: Stadium
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. – Hamlet scored 18 points on 4-of-15 shooting in the Mean Green's loss to UTSA. The senior hit all but one of his 10 free throws and handed out two assists. He is averaging 13.2 points and has 54 assists on the season.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. – McBride took just four shots from the field on his way to scoring four points in UNT's loss to UTSA. McBride has been up and down over the last few weeks. He has scored 13 points in two of his last four games and followed up with four points in UNT's next game each time. He is averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. – Reese has scored in double figures in five of UNT's last six games and scored 12 points in the Mean Green's loss to UTSA. The senior is averaging 10.3 points per game and has hit 20 shots from 3-point range on the year.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6 Sr. – Bell scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds in UNT's loss to UTSA. The senior scored 17 points in the first game of the two-game series. Bell is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. – Simmons hit all four shots from the field he took on his way to scoring 11 points in UNT's loss to UTSA. The senior has scored in double figures in three of the Mean Green's last four games and is averaging 10.1 and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTEP
UTEP has split each of its first two series in C-USA play against Southern Miss and Rice behind the combination of Souley Boum and Bryson Williams. Boum, a junior guard, ranks fifth in the league with an average of 17.6 points per game. Williams is adding 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a night.
What you need to know
There is exactly one team in C-USA that is still unbeaten in league play. UAB is 2-0 after sweeping Southern Miss.
Every team has also won at least one conference game.
The race for position in the conference standings appears as if it will be tight in a season where there is not a whole lot of difference when it comes to talent among the league's teams.
UNT will have a chance to improve its position in its first home series in conference play.
The Mean Green are still looking to settle into a comfort zone with a mix of new players after a 5-5 start. Teams have focused on shutting down Hamlet, who is shooting 39.5% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range.
UNT needs the players around the reigning C-USA Player of the Year to take the pressure off of him.
The matchup between Simmons and Williams will be one to watch as UNT looks to capitalize during its first home series in conference play.