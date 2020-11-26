Mississippi Valley State at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: C-USA.tv
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Records: Season opener for both teams
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet was named the Conference USA Player of the Year last season after he averaged 14.6 points and 4.7 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — UNT must replace Umoja Gibson after its best perimeter shooter transferred to Oklahoma. McBride was one of the top 3-point shooters on the junior college level last season and is an obvious fit.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season. The senior made 95.8% of his free throws.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season. UNT is looking for a replacement for Deng Geu and could turn to Bell.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons averaged 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. The senior shot 63.4% from the field and was a force around the rim.
Scouting Mississippi Valley State:
Mississippi Valley State finished 3-27 last season and was blown out 142-62 by Arkansas in its season opener on Wednesday. The Delta Devils will travel to Denton and face UNT after a quick turnaround. Junior guard Terry Collins led MVSU with 15 points, while fellow junior guard Kam’Ron Cunningham added 13.
What you need to know:
UNT will open its season with a rare Thanksgiving night game.
The Mean Green are the defending Conference USA regular season champion and were picked to finish second in the league this season behind Western Kentucky.
UNT likely won’t find out anything about its team in a game against a SWAC team coming off a tough season.
What we will see is how the Mean Green’s starting lineup and rotation shape up heading into the season.
Are McBride and Bell UNT’s two new starters?
What about the Mean Green’s rotation? UNT brought in several talented young players and transfers after last season.
Will Terrence Lewis II play a key role as a junior? What about freshman guard Rubin Jones?
We could find out more in UNT’s opener.