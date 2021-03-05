UAB at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 13-7, 9-3 Conference USA; UAB 19-6, 11-5 Conference USA
Last game: Marshall 73, UNT 72; UTSA 96, UAB 79
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet posted his best game of the season in UNT's loss to Marshall in its last game. The senior scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting and hit all but one of his seven attempts from 3-point range. Hamlet helped UNT rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half and had a shot to win the game in the closing seconds only to see his shot bounce away. He is averaging 14.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride scored five points in the second game of UNT's series against Marshall. The junior is shooting 39.0% from 3-point range and is averaging 7.3 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese scored 15 points and hit four 3s in UNT's loss to Marshall. The senior has scored in double figures in three straight games. He is averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored 13 points in UNT's last game against Marshall and has scored in double figures in three straight games. The senior is shooting 55.4% from the field and is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored four points and grabbed eight rebounds in UNT's loss to Marshall in the second game of the series. He took just four shots and didn't get to the free throw line. Simmons had scored in double figures in consecutive games. He is averaging 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting UAB:
There are not many teams that are on the same level as UNT defensively. UAB has a pretty good argument it is among them.
The Blazers lead C-USA in both points allowed per game (59.8) and field goal percentage defense (.39.7). Trey Jemison, a 7-foot center, is one of the best rim protectors in the league and has 55 blocks on the year.
Graduate student Michael Ertel is averaging 12.3 points per game is one of four Blazers averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
It all comes down to the final series of the regular season when it comes to UNT's hopes to win the C-USA West Division title.
UNT enters the week tied with Louisiana Tech atop the standings with a .750 winning percentage. The Mean Green are 9-3, while the Bulldogs are 12-4.
UNT needs to sweep the series to hold off Louisiana Tech, which has completed its regular season slate. UAB is 11-5 in league play and also has a lot on the line when it comes to positioning for next week's conference tournament.
UNT has been terrific at home all season, where it is 8-1 on the year.
The Mean Green will look to build on that run of success beginning tonight as it looks to win a regular season title for the second straight year. UNT was the overall C-USA regular season champion last season.
UNT split the league into divisions this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.