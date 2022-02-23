Southern Miss at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 20-4, 13-1 Conference USA; Southern Miss 6-21, 1-13
Last game: UNT 58, UAB 57; Marshall 74, Southern Miss 60
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored five points, handed out an assist and blocked a shot in UNT's win over UAB. He is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray scored five points, grabbed four rebounds and picked up two steals in UNT's win over UAB. The senior has 40 steals on the season and is averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride cooled off last week after going on an extended run from 3-point range. The senior went 1-for-5 from deep in each of UNT's last two games. He had gone seven straight games with at least two 3s. He is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell suffered through one of his worst outings of the season in UNT's win over UAB while battling foul trouble. The senior scored three points and grabbed a rebound. He is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane fell just short of a double-double by scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds in UNT's win over UAB. Ousmane is shooting 49.3% from the field and is averaging 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Southern Miss:
Southern Miss opened Conference USA play with a 74-73 win over UTSA on Jan. 6 and has been in a tailspin ever since, dropping 13 of its last 14 games.
The Golden Eagles' only win in that span came against Southwestern Baptist.
Southern Miss ranks last in C-USA with an average 64.2 points per game and second to last in scoring defense at 74.4 points.
The Golden Eagles feature one of the best forwards in the league in Tyler Stevenson, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Fellow forward Isaih Moore is adding 12.4 points and guard Jaron Pierre 10.2.
What you need to know:
UNT is inching closer to clinching the C-USA regular season title and should take another step on Thursday in its game against Southern Miss.
UNT has won 12 straight games since falling to UAB back on Jan. 6 and has a tight grip on the race for the conference title.
Middle Tennessee leads C-USA's East Division at 11-3. UAB and Louisiana Tech are both 10-4.
UNT has some breathing room. That doesn't mean the Mean Green are looking past Southern Miss.
"Southern Miss has been in every game," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "They have a great physicality and talent level to put themselves in position. Like we learned, you have to learn how to win. That is the hard part of our league. It’s not very forgiving. They have the pieces to win."
UNT leads the national with an average of 55.4 points allowed per game and is looking to build momentum heading into what should be an intriguing game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
UNT rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and beat the Bulldogs on a Tylor Perry buzzer-beating 3 earlier this season. Louisiana Tech will be out for revenge in the second game between the teams this season.
The Mean Green want to head into that game on a roll and will have that opportunity when they take on a struggling Southern Miss team.
Here's a link to an advance on the game that was posted earlier today on the unique approach McCasland has taken with lineup and rotation.