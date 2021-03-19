North Texas vs. Purdue
When: 6:25 p.m. today
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Records: UNT 17-9, Purdue 18-9
Last game: UNT 61, Western Kentucky 57 (OT); Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT)
TV: TNT
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet was named the Conference USA tournament MVP after he scored 20 points in UNT's win over WKU in the championship game. The senior hit the game-winner in overtime. He is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride was terrific in the C-USA tournament and hit a 3 to send the championship game to overtime. The junior has scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 7.2 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds in UNT's win over WKU in the C-USA tournament title game. The senior has been one of UNT's most consistent players. He is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell hit a key 3 in overtime to help lift UNT past WKU in the C-USA tournament title game. The senior scored in double figures in six straight games late in the season. He is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored in double figures in each of UNT's last three games in the C-USA tournament. The senior will be vital to the Mean Green's chances to hang with a big and talented Purdue team. He is averaging 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting Purdue:
Purdue will be one of the biggest and most physically talented teams UNT has faced all season.
The Boilermakers have posted wins over multiple teams that were nationally ranked at the time of the game, including Ohio State, Michigan State and Minnesota.
Junior forward Trevion Williams was named first-team All-Big Ten and is averaging 15.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting over 52 percent from the field. Freshman center Zach Edey will be a matchup problem for UNT at 7-4. He is averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Purdue is a terrific defensive team that is allowing 66.2 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT will look to make history tonight by posting the program's first NCAA tournament win in four tries.
The Mean Green's hopes hinge on their ability to score against a Purdue in what is expected to be a halfcourt grinder of a game. UNT plays at one of the slowest paces in the country. Purdue is also a halfcourt team.
UNT has been able to get the ball into the paint throughout the season while running its offense through Simmons and Hamlet.
Purdue will pack the paint and try to force UNT into taking contested shots.
The matchup between Hamlet and Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. will be one to watch. Hunter is considered one of the better defenders in the Big Ten and will likely draw the assignment against Hamlet.
UNT has gone on multiple tournament runs under McCasland. He guided the Mean Green to the College Basketball Invitational title at the end of his debut season in 2018.
UNT won four games in four days in this season's C-USA tournament.
That run gave the Mean Green their first NCAA bid since 2010.
UNT had four seniors in its starting lineup who led the way during that run. The Mean Green are battle tested and will look to those veterans tonight as they look to pull off the upset and post what would be one of the biggest wins in the history of UNT athletics.