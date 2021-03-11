North Texas vs. Old Dominion
Conference USA tournament quarterfinals
When: 9 p.m. tonight
Where: The Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 14-9, 9-3 C-USA; Old Dominion 15-7, 11-5 C-USA
Last game: UNT 76, Middle Tennessee 56; Western Kentucky 60, Old Dominion 57
TV: Stadium
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet had a terrific outing in UNT's win over MTSU in its first-round game in the C-USA tournament. The senior posted a double-double with 21 points to go along with 11 assists, tying a season high. Hamlet is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride tied a season high with seven rebounds and hit a 3 that accounted for all of his points against MTSU. The junior has scored just five points in UNT's last three games combined and is averaging 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese has heated up from 3-point range in UNT's last two games, going 6 of 9 from deep. He's coming off a 15-point outing against MTSU and is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell was terrific in UNT's win over MTSU, scoring 19 points and hitting all four of his shots from 3-point range. The senior has scored in double figures in each of his last six games and is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in UNT's win over MTSU. The senior has been consistent throughout the year and is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. His play inside will be vital against a physical ODU team.
Scouting ODU:
The Monarchs finished second in C-USA's East Division behind Western Kentucky and received a bye to the quarterfinals. The Monarchs have long been a C-USA power and were on a roll late in the regular season.
ODU won four straight games and edged WKU at Diddle Arena before the Hilltoppers came back to beat the Monarchs 60-57 in the teams' regular season finale.
The Monarchs are a deep team with seven players who average at least 6.8 points per game. Senior guard Malik Curry leads ODU with an average of 15.6 points per game, while junior forward Kalu Ezikpe is adding 10.5.
What you need to know:
UNT will try to take another step toward what is hopes is an unexpected run to the C-USA tournament title tonight against ODU, a team that won the event in 2019.
The Monarchs have always been a tough, defensive-oriented team under coach Jeff Jones. UNT coach Grant McCasland said his team will have to work hard to keep the Monarchs off the glass.
The good news for UNT is that its key senior leaders came up big in its first-round win over MTSU. Hamlet posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists. Bell hit all but two of his nine shots from the field and connected on four 3s on his way to scoring 19 points. Reese hit three 3s and finished with 15 points.
Four of UNT's five starters played at least 30 minutes against ODU.
The question for UNT is if those players will start to wear down this week. Rubin Jones, the Mean Green's top player off the bench, has been ruled out for the tournament due to injury.
McCasland worked in five reserves, who combined to play 37 minutes against MTSU. Guard JJ Murray played 22 minutes and scored six points.
UNT's game against ODU figures to be a grinder in the half court. A slower pace could help the Mean Green, but it will be interesting to see what UNT gets out of its bench.