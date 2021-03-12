North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech
Conference USA tournament semifinals
When: 2 p.m. today
Where: The Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 15-9, Louisiana Tech 21-6
Last game: UNT 61, Old Dominion 55; Louisiana Tech 75, Florida Atlantic 69
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet scored 15 points and handed out seven assists in UNT's win over ODU. The senior has been terrific in the C-USA tournament. He scored 21 points in a first-round win over Middle Tennessee. He is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride came to life in UNT's win over ODU, scoring 14 points, his top total since scoring 21 in the Mean Green's season opener. The junior hit four 3s and went 4-for-7 from the field.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese scored nine points on three 3s in UNT's win over ODU. The senior has heated up from deep late in the season and is 9-for-18 in UNT's last three games. He is averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored six points after hitting two of his three shots from the field in UNT's win over ODU. The senior had scored in double figures in six straight games before UNT's win over the Monarchs. He is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons was terrific in the second half of UNT's win over ODU when he scored all but two of his 13 points. The senior also grabbed seven rebounds. He is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech:
Louisiana Tech is on a roll heading into the semifinals of the C-USA tournament. The Bulldogs have won six straight games.
Louisiana Tech has six players averaging at least 9.0 points per game. Sophomore forward Isaiah Crawford is averaging 12.2 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Louisiana Tech is allowing 65.0 points per game and is one of the best defensive teams in C-USA.
What you need to know:
UNT is in a conference tournament semifinal for the first since since 2012 and is looking for its first finals appearance since 2011. UNT was a member of the Sun Belt Conference in both of those seasons.
The Mean Green have regained their form in the C-USA tournament after losing their last three games of the regular season.
UNT rolled past Middle Tennessee and pulled away from ODU late in the second half to reach the C-USA semifinals.
The question is how much UNT has left in the tank after two tough games. The Mean Green played at 9 p.m. last night and didn't have a whole lot of time to rest and prepare for today's game.
Hamlet has been on the floor for all but 2:50 of UNT's two C-USA tournament games and is the Mean Green's primary ball-handler.
UNT has faced Louisiana Tech twice already this season and split a pair of close games. The Mean Green lost the first 68-63 before coming back to pull out a 57-55 in the second game of the series.