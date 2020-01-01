North Texas at Western Kentucky
When: 6 p.m.
Where: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: UNT 102, Texas Wesleyan 64; Belmont 79, WKU 62
Records: UNT 6-7, WKU 7-5
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out four assists in UNT's win over Texas Wesleyan. The junior is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson emerged from a bit of a slump offensively when he scored 19 points in UNT's win over Texas Wesleyan. The sophomore had scored just 11 points in his previous two games combined. Gibson is averaging 14.5 points per game and is shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese hit two 3s on his way to scoring 13 points in UNT's win over Texas Wesleyan. The junior has hit 10 of his last 22 attempts from 3-point range and is averaging 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 12 points after hitting 5 of his 8 shots from the field in UNT's win over Texas Wesleyan. The junior has scored in double figures in each of his last three games. He is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored 11 points in UNT's win over Texas Wesleyan, his first game in double figures five games. Geu is averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Scouting Western Kentucky:
The Hilltoppers were expected to be one of C-USA's top teams heading into the season. WKU got off to a 7-3 start behind Charles Bassey but hasn't been the same since its star center broke his leg in a win over Arkansas, ending his season. WKU has lost two straight but still has plenty of talent. Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth is averaging 13.6 points per game and is one of four Hilltoppers averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
UNT will open C-USA play against one of the league's traditional powers in WKU and can quickly establish itself as a factor in the conference's title chase with a win over the Hilltoppers.
Reaching that goal won't be easy, even with Bassey out of commission. The Hilltoppers are loaded with talented guards, including Hollingsworth.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said defending dribble penetration will be key for the Mean Green. UNT has lost 10 straight to the Hilltoppers and are just 2-9 at Diddle Arena with both of those wins coming in one possession games under former coach Johnny Jones.
UNT's coaches and players believe this is the best team Grant McCasland has had in three seasons with the Mean Green. The hope is UNT can find a way to post a breakout season in C-USA.
Neither the UNT men's nor women's team has ever finished over .500 in C-USA play in six years in the league. Both teams have come close by finishing 8-10. The Mean Green men have hit that mark in each of the last two seasons.
UNT's pursuit of that elusive winning season is the subject of our preview that will appear in tomorrow's paper.