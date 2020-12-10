North Texas at West Virginia
When: 2 p.m. Friday
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
Records: UNT 1-2, West Virginia 4-1
Last game: Mississippi State 69, UNT 63; West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71
TV: ESPN+
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet scored 10 points and handed out five assists in UNT's loss to Mississippi State. UNT's opponents have focused on taking the Mean Green's senior point guard out of games. Hamlet is off to a bit of a slow start as a result. He is averaging 9.3 points per game and has 20 assists on the year.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride took just six shots on his way to scoring five points in UNT's loss to Mississippi State. The junior has been terrific early in his first season with the Mean Green and is averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese is coming off a rough shooting night in UNT's loss to Mississippi State. He scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting and hit just one of his seven attempts from 3-point range. The senior is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored a season-high 11 points in UNT's loss to Mississippi State and also grabbed four rebounds. Bell is averaging 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in UNT's loss to Mississippi State. He also handed out four assists in a solid all-around game. The senior has been UNT's best player so far this season and is averaging 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Both totals lead the Mean Green.
Scouting West Virginia:
UNT has faced a couple of solid SEC teams already this season in Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Mean Green are taking another step up by tackling West Virginia. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Junior forward Derek Culver is averaging 15.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game to lead the Mountaineers, who have four players averaging double figures. West Virginia has lost just one game this season, and that was a tight 87-82 setback against top-ranked Gonzaga.
What you need to know:
UNT coach Grant McCasland and his staff have been looking for nonconference games to fill out their schedule that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mean Green landed a game against national power West Virginia and will tip it off less than 24 hours after the matchup was announced.
The game will likely be the biggest challenge UNT faces this season. West Virginia has elite size and athleticism.
The interesting side note is that the game could provide some insight into how UNT might stack up against Western Kentucky. West Virginia beat the Hilltoppers 70-64 late last month.
WKU was picked to win Conference USA this season in the league's preseason coaches' poll. UNT was slotted second.
The matchup to watch will be Simmons vs. Culver. Simmons is off to a great start and will have a chance to prove himself against an elite prospect in Culver, who is projected as a second round pick in the upcoming draft by NBADraft.net.