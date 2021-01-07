North Texas at UTSA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Convocation Center, San Antonio
Records: UNT 4-4, 0-0 C-USA; UTSA 4-5, 0-2 C-USA
Last game: Loyola Chicago 57, UNT 49; Rice 84, UTSA 69
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. – Hamlet scored 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting in UNT's loss to Loyola Chicago. The senior has scored in double figures in all but two of UNT's games this season and is averaging a team-high 12.4 points per game. Hamlet has handed out a team-high 47 assists on the season.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. – McBride scored four points and took just three shots from the field in UNT's loss to Loyola Chicago. The junior is shooting 51.9% (14 of 27) from 3-point range and is averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. – Reese enjoyed a good shooting night in UNT's loss to Loyola, hitting 5 of 8 shots from the field on his way to scoring 13 points. The senior has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6 Sr. – Bell scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT's loss to Loyola. The senior is shooting 50% (29 of 58) from the field and is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. – Simmons scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT's loss to Loyola. The senior is averaging 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He is shooting 60.7% (34 of 56) from the field.
Scouting UTSA
UTSA will be highly motivated for its home-opener in C-USA play against UNT after dropping consecutive games at Rice to open league play. The Roadrunners are a potent offensive team and are averaging 80.4 points per game behind guards Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson is averaging 16.3 points per game, while Wallace is adding 13.2.
What you need to know
UNT is set to open C-USA play a week later than planned when it takes on UTSA.
The Mean Green were set to open with a home series against UAB before it was called off due to coronavirus issues within the Blazers' program.
UNT coach Grant McCasland loaded up on tough games in nonconference play to prepare his team to defend its C-USA regular season title. The Mean Green are sitting at 4-4 after falling to West Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Loyola Chicago and are about to find out if that strategy will pay off.
The key for UNT will be keeping Jackson and Wallace in check, a task that is easier said than done at the Convocation Center. UTSA is 4-0 at home this season.
Fortunately for UNT. the Mean Green appear to be hitting their stride defensively. We look at UNT's defense and how the Mean Green match up with UTSA in our preview of the weekend series.
The opener will be broadcast on ESPNU.