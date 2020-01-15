North Texas at Southern Miss
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 81, Florida Atlantic 58; UTSA 80, Southern Miss 70
Records: UNT 9-8, 3-1 Conference USA; Southern Miss 4-13, 0-4 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet posted a season-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting in UNT's win over FAU. The junior hit has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson posted his third straight double-digit scoring game in UNT's win over FAU. The sophomore hit two 3s on his way to scoring 12 points. He is averaging 14.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese is coming off one of his best performances of the season in UNT's win over FAU. The junior hit all but one of his seven shots from the field and buried two 3s on his way to scoring 16 points. He is averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons has been slowed a bit over UNT's last four games after a hard fall in the Mean Green's loss to Western Kentucky. He appeared a bit more like himself while scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in UNT's win over FAU. He is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu took just six shots from the field and scored six points in UNT's win over FAU. He also pulled down four rebounds. The senior is averaging 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting Southern Miss:
The Golden Eagles have struggled all season and are riding a four-game losing streak heading into Thursday's game. Southern Miss' 10-point loss to UTSA in its last outing was its closest game in C-USA play. Sophomore guard Gabe Watson is averaging 13.5 points per game and is one of four Golden Eagles averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
UNT will have the opportunity to continue establishing itself as one of the top teams in C-USA this week during a two-game road swing.
The Mean Green shouldn't have a whole lot of trouble with Southern Miss, which might be the worst team in C-USA. What is by far more important for UNT is to be playing its best when it heads to Louisiana Tech for a game on Saturday.
UNT hasn't won at Louisiana Tech since 1952. The Bulldogs look are also off to a 3-1 start in conference play. Charlotte is the only C-USA team without a loss in league play and is 3-0 heading into this week's games.
What has been interesting over the last few games of UNT's season is the way coach Grant McCasland has elected to use his bench more extensively since a loss to Western Kentucky earlier in the year.
That shift is the focus of the preview story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.