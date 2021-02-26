North Texas at Marshall
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Cam Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia
Records: UNT 12-6, 8-2 Conference USA; Marshall 12-5, 6-4 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 68, Southern Miss 56; Marshall 96, Middle Tennessee 85
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Sr. — Hamlet is coming off an efficient offensive outing in UNT's win over Southern Miss in its last game. The senior went 7 of 10 from the field and hit all but two of his eight free throws on his way to scoring 21 points. Hamlet scored 37 points combined in a pair of wins over Southern Miss and is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 assists per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Jr. — McBride scored four points, added two steals and hit a 3 in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The junior is shooting 40.3% from 3-point range and is averaging 7.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Sr. — Reese fell just shy of posting a double-double in UNT's win over Southern Miss. He scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The senior has scored 12 points in four of UNT's last five games and is averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell hit all but one of his five shots from the field on his way to scoring 10 points in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The senior is shooting 55.4% from the field and is averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Sr. — Simmons scored a season-high 17 points after hitting all but one of his eight shots from the field in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The senior also grabbed six rebounds. He is averaging 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting Marshall:
Marshall has won five of its last six games and enters its series against UNT on a roll. The Thundering Herd scored 107 points in a win over Middle Tennessee in its last C-USA series and is one of the more potent offensive teams in the league.
Marshall is averaging a C-USA best 82.5 points per game and feature Taevion Kinsey. The guard is averaging 20.4 points per game and is tied with UTSA standout Jhivvan Jackson for the top total in the league.
What you need to know:
UNT is in position to repeat as C-USA regular season champions heading into its final two conference series of the season.
The Mean Green are 8-2 in league play and are trying to hold off UAB and Louisiana Tech in the West Division. Both are 10-4 and right behind UNT.
UNT will have to fight its way through not only its series against Marshall but also a pair of games against UAB to pull away. Marshal is 6-2 at home this season and will present a challenge because of its ability to score and size.
Kinsey is shooting 44.4% from 3-point range and is one of three Marshall players averaging double figures. Guards Jarrod West (13.6) and Andrew Taylor (10.7) are also a threat offensively.
Marshall has good size in the frontcourt and several forwards who are effective 3-point shooters. Jannson Williams is 6-foot-9 and has hit a least one 3 in eight straight games.
UNT is one of the top defensive teams in C-USA and is allowing just 61.6 points per game.
The matchup between Marshall's top scorers and UNT on the defensive end will be one to watch and was the subject of our game advance.