Arkansas-Pine Bluff at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit
TV: C-USA.tv
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: No. 13 Dayton 71, UNT 58; New Mexico State 65, UAPB 40
Records: UNT 4-7; UAPB 1-9
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet enters UNT's game against UAPB off one of his best performances of the season in the Mean Green's loss to Dayton. The junior scored 19 points, hit all three of his attempts from 3-point range and handed out six assists. Hamlet is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Dayton shut Gibson down in UNT's last game, limiting him to six points on 2-of-9 shooting. The sophomore had scored at least 18 points in six straight games. He is averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's loss to Dayton while taking just three shots from the field in 20 minutes. The junior is averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons is coming off his best offensive outing of the season in UNT's loss to Dayton. The junior forward scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and also grabbed six rebounds. Simmons is averaging 8.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu was held scoreless in UNT's loss to Dayton and took just four shots in 12 minutes. The senior did grab five rebounds. He is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting Arkansas-Pine Bluff:
UAPB is like most teams in the SWAC in that it faces a challenging schedule early in the season stacked with payday games that help fund its program. The Golden Lions have played just one home game all season, knocking off Champion Christian for their lone win. Junior forward Markedric Bell is averaging 10.0 points per game to lead the Golden Lions.
What you need to know:
UNT will find out in the next couple of weeks if its plan to play a really tough schedule is going to pay off.
The Mean Green are 4-7 after falling to three nationally ranked teams and a host of other solid programs, including Oklahoma. The idea was that facing that challenging schedule would prepare the Mean Green for Conference USA play.
UNT has what looks like two layups to pick up a little momentum for conference play in the next few days. The Mean Green will face Texas Wesleyan before opening league play at Western Kentucky on Jan. 2.
UNT should roll. What might be more important for the Mean Green is showing growth as a team.
A road trip to Western Kentucky and Marshall is a tough way to open conference play.
