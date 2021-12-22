FRISCO — Two of the Cowboys youngest stars were each selected as Pro Bowl starters, the NFL announced Wednesday night.
Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who leads the NFL with 10 interceptions and linebacker Micah Parsons, the NFL rookie leader in sacks with 12, highlight a five-man group headed to Las Vegas for the NFL’s all-star game.
Left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and punter Bryan Anger also made the team. Martin and Anger are starters.
Diggs and Parsons are the stars of this contingent.
“They’re having Pro Bowl seasons. I mean, I think their numbers reflect that,” coach Mike McCarthy said before the team was officially announced. “I think they’ve definitely been very impactful, and if I was coaching against them, they definitely would be on my profile tape and would have a target on them on the weekly. I think that represents the type of players that they both are.”
Parsons’ season along with Diggs has been electric. Parsons picked up a sack in six of the last seven games and leads the Cowboys with 10 tackles for loss and 32 quarterback pressures. He also currently holds the franchise record for sacks in a season by a rookie. The last time a Cowboys rookie defensive player was named to the Pro Bowl was linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in 2018.
“It would be an extreme honor,” Parsons said. “One of those things where it’s not an expectation; it’s something that you earn. If I don’t earn it this year, I’ll have a chance to go out and earn it next year and keep getting better and going harder and really trying to expand on my game and do it so that there’s no way I [won’t] make it next year.”
Diggs is the first Cowboys corner selected as a starter since Deion Sanders in 1999. Former cornerback Byron Jones was selected as an alternate to the Pro Bowl in 2018.
Diggs picked off a pass in the first seven weeks of the season and is turning into one of the NFL’s most dominating defensive players along with Parsons.
Joining Diggs and Parsons as starters will be Martin, who will make his seventh trip to the Pro Bowl. It’s the second-most appearances for a Cowboys guard (Larry Allen has nine) and ties him with former defensive end DeMarcus Ware for the eighth-most trips in franchise history.
Smith was named to his eighth Pro Bowl appearance, tying him with Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for the sixth-most in franchise history.
It’s an impressive accomplishment for Smith, who played in just two games in 2020 before undergoing season-ending neck surgery. This season, Smith has missed four games with ankle problems, but continues to command respect from coaches and opponents along with Martin.
Anger makes his first appearance in the Pro Bowl and is the fourth punter in franchise history named to the team. The last time a punter made the Pro Bowl from the Cowboys was Mat McBriar in 2006 and 2010. Anger leads NFL punters with a 43.9 net average.
Special teams coach John Fassel praised Anger’s work in the victory over the Giants on Sunday in windy MetLife Stadium.
“I think looking back on it, it was a little underrated part of the game,” Fassel said Monday of Anger. “I think in the game, I didn’t realize the impact that it was having because he had four punts, all were fair caught, and all were in the 10. And I don’t think I realized that during the game. But with the wind as a factor, too, to be able to match the hang time and the accuracy, those guys catching the ball at the 10 was pretty good. It was pretty good, man.”
The Pro Bowl will be played Feb. 6. The Cowboys were one of five teams with five players selected to the Pro Bowl roster.