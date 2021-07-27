North Texas has quite a tradition when it comes to the Olympics.
Johnny Quinn, a former UNT wide receiver, made national headlines when he was forced to break out of a bathroom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He busted through a door and was a celebrity of sorts after competing in the bobsled.
Bill Schmidt won the bronze medal in the javelin in the 1972 Munich Games.
When it comes to recent history, though, it’s hard to beat the UNT men’s golf team.
UNT graduates Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz are both scheduled to compete this year. The four-round tournament will begin on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club just outside of Tokyo.
Ortiz will represent Mexico, while Munoz is playing for Columbia.
Fellow UNT graduate Rodolfo Cazaubon represented Mexico in the 2016 games that took place in Rio de Janeiro. Cazaubon helped make golf history. The 2016 games marked the end of a 112-year absence for golf in the Olympics.
Ortiz and Munoz are longtime professionals on the PGA Tour and will add to UNT’s Olympics history in golf’s encore appearance. Munoz will tee off at 7:52 p.m. Ortiz will follow in the next group that tees off at 8:03 p.m.
“Carlos and Sebastian have played in the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said. “Now they get to represent their country in the Olympics. The stage doesn’t get any bigger. These two have brought so much attention not only to the UNT men’s golf program but to our university as well. To say I am proud of them is an understatement.”
There was some concern over whether the games would go ahead as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ortiz spoke about some of the logistical issues leading up to the games in an interview with BroBible this summer, including the Olympic Village being located 80 minutes from the course.
“There’s a lot of things to figure out,” Ortiz said. “I’m excited to go.”
Both Ortiz and Munoz are in the midst of solid seasons on the PGA Tour heading into the Olympics.
Ortiz won the Houston open in November, ranks No. 35 in the FedEx Cup standings and has earned $2.6 million in prize money this season.
Munoz was leading heading into the final round of the John Deere Classic earlier this month before finishing in a tie for fourth. He is currently ranked No. 63 in the FedEx Cup standings and has $1.9 million in earnings this year.
Both recently played in the British Open.
The success Munoz and Ortiz have enjoyed on the PGA Tour has helped Stracke as he looks to continue building UNT’s program. The Mean Green advanced to the match-play final of the Conference USA tournament last season before falling to Middle Tennessee.
Freshman Vicente Marzilio went on to finish in a tie for 21st in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament.
“It’s big for recruiting,” Stracke said of having his former players excel at the highest levels of professional golf. “When I talk to recruits the last few years, I’ve been able to tell them we have guys on the PGA Tour. That definitely helps us.”
Munoz and Ortiz will have a chance to add to their resumes when they compete in the Olympics against some of the top players in pro golf. British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy, who has been named the PGA Tour Player of the Year three times, will be in the field.
“I’ll be watching,” Stracke said. “I’m excited to see those guys to compete.”