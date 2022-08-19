Krum returns several of its key players and will look to improve on an up-and-down 2021 campaign heading into its first season under new coach Chuck Caniford.
Twenty-three lettermen return, including 17 starters, providing Caniford with some key pieces to work with as he looks to turn around a team that went winless in district play. The Bobcats will have to address some uncertainty at quarterback and along their offensive line as they look to win their first district contest since 2016 and return to the playoffs.
The following is a look at the Bobcats heading into the 2022 season.
Star power: Running back Devrin Brown returns for his senior year and will provide stability for an offense that struggled in other areas.
The speedy 5-foot-11 back racked up 182 carries for 1,188 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Brown garnered all-area best of the rest honors for his efforts and will have a chance to build on those numbers this fall.
Some uncertainty in the passing game could also increase Brown’s role in the offense. Starting quarterback Conley Clark transferred to McKinney Boyd this summer, which left rising sophomore Kobe Wall as the only returner to complete a pass last season. The loss of leading receiver Jake Cook to graduation adds to the challenge Krum faces.
Those losses point to a chance for Brown to have an even bigger impact this year, particularly early in the season as the passing game is sorted out.
Team strength: Krum returns a plethora of its top tacklers.
Senior linebacker Connor Green headlines the group after leading the team with 128 total tackles last year to go along with 15 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He is followed close behind by junior linebacker Gavin Flores’ 106 tackles and 90 from senior linebacker Ashton Lovell.
Senior defensive lineman Michael Holt chipped in 67 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season while senior defensive back Justin Wooten added 53 tackles.
That core will anchor a defense which is poised to be Krum’s strength.
Area of concern: Clark’s transfer to McKinney Boyd leaves the Bobcats a bit short on experience at quarterback.
Clark passed for 1,296 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven appearances while missing time due to injury. He was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 205 yards and four scores.
Wall completed 15 of his 31 pass attempts for 432 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while playing in six games as a true freshman. He also notched 34 carries for 90 yards and two scores.
Whether Wall or someone else is pulling the strings, some youth along the offensive line is another concern. If the unit comes together effectively, Krum will have a shot at contending for a playoff spot.
Game of the year: Despite moving to a new district this year, the Bobcats kept many of the same opponents from a season ago. An Oct. 7 battle with Sanger, one of the holdovers, looms as a potentially defining moment in the season.
Krum will still face Aubrey and Van Alstyne. Gainesville, Bridgeport and Farmersville are each added into the mix.
Aubrey is expected to take the district and Van Alstyne is Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s predicted runner-up. Sanger and the Bobcats have been picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.
The two teams played a close game last year with Sanger taking a narrow 24-20 victory. This year’s meeting could provide another hard-fought matchup with the potential for playoff implications.
