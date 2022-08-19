Krum logo

Krum returns several of its key players and will look to improve on an up-and-down 2021 campaign heading into its first season under new coach Chuck Caniford.

Twenty-three lettermen return, including 17 starters, providing Caniford with some key pieces to work with as he looks to turn around a team that went winless in district play. The Bobcats will have to address some uncertainty at quarterback and along their offensive line as they look to win their first district contest since 2016 and return to the playoffs.

The following is a look at the Bobcats heading into the 2022 season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 Whitesboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Burkburnett 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Ponder 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Caddo Mills 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Van Alstyne* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 Sanger* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Aubrey* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 Farmersville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Bridgeport* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 Gainesville* 7:30 p.m.
*District 5-4A DII

