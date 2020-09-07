The race for the Conference USA West Division title suddenly looks a whole lot different this afternoon.
Jay Hopson is reportedly out at Southern Miss.
Hopson was in his fifth season at the school and led the Golden Eagles to bowl games in three of his first four years.
Southern Miss was expected to be a top contender in C-USA this year. Those expectations appeared all but gone when South Alabama rolled into M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday and beat Southern Miss 32-21.
South Alabama came into the night riding a 15-game road losing streak.
Southern Miss was once one of the top teams in C-USA but continued to fade under Hopson.
Southern Miss is playing short-handed this fall after several of its top players opted out of the season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Defensive end Jacques Turner, linebacker Racheem Boothe, running back Steven Anderson and wide receiver Jaylond Adams all decided to sit out the season and were key losses for Southern Miss.
It appears safe to scratch Southern Miss as a contender in C-USA's West Division at this point.
The Golden Eagles' plight will certainly aid North Texas.
The Mean Green are looking to bounce back from a 3-5 finish in league play in 2019. UNT is set to open conference play at home against the Golden Eagles on Oct. 3 at Apogee Stadium.
That game looked like a tough one when UNT's schedule came out. It doesn't look nearly as daunting now following the departure of Hopson and several of Southern Miss' top players.
The realistic goal for UNT this year is to contend in C-USA's West Division and get back to a bowl game.
The situation at Southern Miss makes that a whole lot more likely.
C-USA didn't put out a preseason media poll this year. If it had, Southern Miss and UAB would have likely been the top picks in the West.
UNT could have a chance to move up with what is going on in Hattiesburg.