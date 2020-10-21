Conference USA unveiled a new schedule format for its men's and women's basketball seasons late Tuesday.
The plan will have teams play two games against the same opponent at the same site each week. League officials put the format in place to reduce travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That strategy is perfectly fine with North Texas men's coach Grant McCasland.
"At this point, having seen the challenges of playing football across the country, I'm happy the conference is giving us the chance to play all of our games," McCasland said. "Our guys just want to compete."
UNT won the regular season C-USA title earlier this year before the conference tournament was called off due to the pandemic that continues to affect college sports.
UNT's football team had a game at Houston on Sept. 26 called off due to a series of COVID-19 infections in its program. The Mean Green also lost a game at Texas A&M on Sept. 12 when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
UNT's men's and women's basketball teams are hoping to play a full slate of 18 conference games in under C-USA's new format.
Each of the league's teams will play four two-game series at home and another four two-game series on the road. Teams will also play a home-and-home series against an opponent the league designates as a rival.
The full league slate is expected to be unveiled in the next few days.
The format will present a new challenge for UNT, which returns several of its key players from last season's C-USA title team. Mean Green point guard Javion Hamlet is the reigning C-USA Player of the Year and is set to return along with two other starters, guard James Reese and forward Zachary Simmons.