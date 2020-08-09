North Texas came out of its latest round of COVID-19 testing with some good news.
Two of the other teams in Conference USA were not as fortunate at a time of growing speculation that the college football season will be over before it begins.
Cory Diaz of the Monroe News Star reported Sunday that Louisiana Tech will not practice this week due to five positive tests. Those players will quarantine, along with the teammates they came in contact with.
No football practice for #LATech this week as five players have tested positive for #COVID19, plus more will have to quarantine. Full details here: @LaTechReport @CUSAbbs @F5_CUSA @cusaReporthttps://t.co/kWFsmiFVEt— Cory Diaz (@CoryDiaz_TNS) August 10, 2020
Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times is reporting that UTEP is postponing practice.
UTEP postpones football practice after positive COVID tests— Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) August 9, 2020
Those announcements came just one day after a source told the Denton Record-Chronicle that UNT only has one active case of COVID-19 among all of its athletes who are back on campus with their teams.
That group of teams includes UNT's football, soccer, volleyball, men's basketball and women's basketball teams.
Those announcements came at a time there is a growing concern nationally that the college football season will be called off in the coming days.
There are a host of national outlets that have reports up tonight, including Sports Illustrated.
SI is reporting that the Power Five leagues are moving toward canceling fall sports.
The MAC called off its fall sports season over the weekend.
The interesting aspect of it all is that Conference USA, of which UNT is a member, announced Friday that it will play its full league football slate on the originally scheduled dates.
There is still a whole lot that has to be decided.
Sty tuned.