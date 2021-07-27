North Texas players celebrate after knocking off Western Kentucky in the championship game of the Conference USA men's basketball tournament. C-USA officials said Tuesday that they are monitoring movements in college athletics that could affect the league.
"Conference USA continues to monitor the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics," the statement said. "Our Board of Directors met Monday morning and will remain engaged, discussing recent developments and evaluating opportunities to strengthen and best position our member institutions collectively."
North Texas has been a member of C-USA since 2013 after making the jump from the Sun Belt. UNT was among a host of teams that left the Sun Belt for C-USA. Those schools filled the void left by mass exodus of schools that ended up in the AAC.
UNT officials have consistently cited the school's move to C-USA as one that helped vault the program forward. UNT's football program has played in five bowl games since moving to C-USA.
The challenge for C-USA moving forward could be holding together a league that stretches from El Paso, where UTEP is located, to the East Coast. Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, is among a host of C-USA teams located in the Eastern Time Zone, a group that includes Florida International and Florida Atlantic.
