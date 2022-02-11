North Texas is planning for Conference USA to release its football schedule for the 2022 season in the coming days, despite three members of the league announcing their intentions to leave this summer to join the Sun Belt.
Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion all released statements on Friday afternoon announcing their plans to leave C-USA on June 30.
The departure of all three schools has been in the works for months. The issue has been the timing of when they will leave.
Multiple league sources confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday afternoon that the league’s bylaws require schools to provide 14 months’ notice before leaving. All three of the schools that are jumping to the Sun Belt are attempting to leave early and not play in the league in the 2022-23 school year.
The announcements by the schools came just days before C-USA is slated to publicly release its 2022 football schedule, sources told the Record-Chronicle.
The league gave C-USA schools their 2022 football schedules on Friday, sources said, confirming a report by Sports Illustrated.
C-USA officials feel confident about where the league stands should the three schools that are departing force the issue to mediation, a source said.
C-USA has worked with a host of schools as its membership stands on the verge of a dramatic makeover. Southern Miss is still scheduled to host the C-USA baseball tournament this spring, despite being one of the schools that is leaving for the Sun Belt.
C-USA and the Sun Belt are both running out of time to solidify their membership ahead of the 2022-23 school year, a league source said.
The UNT football team’s schedule would undergo at least a few changes if the three teams that are leaving C-USA move to the Sun Belt before the 2022 season.
Southern Miss and UNT are both members of C-USA’s West Division and play annually. The Mean Green also played Marshall in one of their crossover games against an opponent from the league’s East Division last fall.
C-USA teams play crossover games in home-and-home series over the course of two years. UNT would play at Marshall this fall if the league’s scheduling format holds.
UNT officials are confident they will play a full slate of eight league games this fall whether the three teams that are leaving remain members of C-USA through the 2022-23 school year or not.
The league would still have 11 teams even if Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion leave.
UNT will be among the next group of six teams to leave C-USA when it departs for the American.
The American announced in October that UNT will be a part of its next round of expansion that will also include UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA. All six schools are members of C-USA.
UNT will have to officially give C-USA 14 months’ notice of their departure, just like the teams that are attempting to leave the league early for the Sun Belt.
A league source said that requirement will have UNT looking to officially notify C-USA of its departure by May, a move that would allow the school to join the American by the 2023-24 school year.
UNT has been a member of C-USA since the summer of 2013. The school was previously a member of the Sun Belt.