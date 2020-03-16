Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.