Conference USA announced Thursday morning that the remainder of the conference tournament in Frisco has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The North Texas men's team was set to play Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. today.
A UNT spokesman said that the league has yet to make a decision on C-USA's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
The Mean Green won the league's regular season title.
C-USA also announced that all of its spring sports have been suspended until further notice.
UNT released a statement saying that fans who purchased tickets to the C-USA tournament will be contacted about refunds shortly.
