Carlos Ortiz, a North Texas graduate, practices ahead of the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. Ortiz will represent Mexico in the tournament.
Denton business owner Brian Burrows finished a perfect 25 of 25 in the opening round of the individual trap shooting competition at the summer Olympics in Tokyo late Tuesday.
The event continued Wednesday, when two more competitors with Denton ties began their pursuit of an Olympic medal. Former North Texas standouts Sebastian Muñoz and Carlos Ortiz were set to tee off Wednesday night in the golf tournament.
Burrows fell into 20th place after three rounds of the individual shooting competition. There was one round remaining in qualifying as of Wednesday evening. Burrows will also compete in the team event.
Trap shooting involves competitors firing shotguns at 4-inch wide targets launched into the air. Those targets are fired at different angles at speeds between 65 and 70 miles per hour.
Burrows grew up in California before moving to Denton. He owns Ironwood Axe Throwing in downtown Denton.
“I’m representing the United States of America, and I thought about this moment for almost two decades,” Burrows said in the days leading up to the Olympics. “I’m from California and now I live in Denton. I love where I’m from and I wouldn’t change that. … I’m very proud to represent all these places in America, and America.”
Burrows said his goal is to earn a medal. He has some ground to make up in the final rounds of qualifying. The top six shooters advance to the final round.
Muñoz and Ortiz are part of a loaded field in the Olympics golf tournament that also includes British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy, who has been named the PGA Tour Player of the Year three times.
Muñoz is representing Columbia and Ortiz is playing for Mexico in the tournament, which will include four rounds. The event will mirror a PGA Tour event. Both Ortiz and Muñoz have excelled on the Tour in recent years.
Ortiz won the Houston Open in November and ranks No. 35 in the FedEx Cup standings. Muñoz was leading heading into the final round of the John Deere Classic earlier this month before finishing in a tie for fourth. He is currently ranked No. 63.
UNT coach Brad Stracke will be watching when his former players tee off.
“The stage doesn’t get any bigger,” Stracke said. “These two have brought so much attention not only to the UNT men’s golf program but to our university as well. To say I am proud of them is an understatement.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.