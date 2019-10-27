North Texas players and coaches quickly trudged off the turf at Richardson Stadium on Saturday night knowing what many suspected as a season filled with high expectations melted down over the last few weeks.
As good as UNT is offensively, the Mean Green were never destined to reach their goal of winning the Conference USA title.
UNT has the high-flying offense it takes. Quarterback Mason Fine is great. The skill position players that surround him are good enough.
The Mean Green’s defense? That’s another matter entirely.
The latest bit of evidence came in a 39-38 loss to Charlotte. The Mean Green put up plenty of points. They just couldn’t come up with the stops they needed, or any stops in the second half, for that matter.
The 49ers ripped off five straight touchdown drives, including a 75-yard march in 54 seconds to win the game. Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds hit Victor Tucker from 34 yards out with 18 seconds left.
“We didn’t make enough stops,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When you give up 32 points in the second half, it’s hard to beat people.”
The question now is how the Mean Green fix a problem that comes back to bite them again and again at the worst possible times.
The Mean Green have played well defensively here and there. UNT was terrific in a 45-3 win over UTSA earlier this season and enjoyed a promising outing in a 23-17 loss to Cal. The Mean Green were good last fall with a senior-laden defense before a blowout loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.
Being mostly average and occasionally better than that is all well and good for a middling Conference USA team with a great offense just looking to get to a bowl.
The hope heading into the season was that UNT had moved beyond that pursuit and was ready to challenge for a conference title and a bowl win.
UNT is never going to get there if it can’t break out of a cycle that has seen its defense come up small in big spots.
The Mean Green’s defense was torched by Florida Atlantic in the C-USA title game two years ago. UNT coughed up 49 points in a loss to SMU and 45 in a loss to Southern Miss earlier this fall.
The Mean Green were allowing 32.4 points per game heading into their game at Charlotte and didn’t fare any better in their loss to the 49ers that dropped them to 3-5 and 2-2 in C-USA.
A two-loss team has won C-USA’s West Division just once in the last eight years.
“I will have to see it on tape to see what happened in the second half,” Littrell said. ‘I don’t know if it’s us or them or a combination of both.”
UNT’s defense was far from the only culprit on Saturday.
The Mean Green had a field goal blocked. UNT’s offense could have iced the game with a touchdown late before settling for a 51-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney that gave the Mean Green a 38-33 lead that should have put the game away with 1:12 left.
UNT has plenty of issues. Any reasonable look at where things stand would have the Mean Green’s struggles defensively sitting at No. 1.
UNT was certain to take a step back this season after losing so many key players, including cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks, as well as linebacker E.J. Ejiya.
The question now is if UNT’s struggles are due to not having the right pieces to run coordinator Troy Reffett’s 3-3-5 scheme or if that scheme is a fit for the program.
UNT excels in the system when it has defensive backs who excel in man coverage, a huge and athletic nose tackle, bigger defensive ends who can hold up in a three-man front and linebackers who can blitz and are also tackling machines.
That’s great when one can find those types of players. The problem is the players who fit that profile are all premium recruits who are all tough for Group of Five programs to land.
UNT isn’t showing any signs that it has the pieces to make the scheme work consistently in C-USA. The Mean Green couldn’t come up with the stops they needed against a Charlotte team that had lost four straight games.
“It’s definitely a tough one,” running back Tre Siggers said. “It always hurts to lose, especially like this.”
UNT can still turn it around and win six games to get to a bowl this season. The bigger question is what the Mean Green’s long-term approach will be.
“We have to man up as coaches and players to try to figure out how to win these games,” Littrell said. “That is very disappointing and should never happen. Ultimately, it’s on me. I am the leader of this group.”
That means making tough decisions and evaluating where UNT is on defense and what it will take to come through in key spots.
UNT must find a way to play big defensively in big games if it’s ever going to get to where it wants to go.