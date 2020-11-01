North Texas officials hatched a plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year that is solid and well-reasoned.
UNT tests its players regularly and practices social distancing.
It’s hard to imagine what more UNT could do.
That’s perhaps the toughest aspect of the Mean Green seeing yet another game wiped off their schedule this week.
This time it was a trip UTEP that was postponed. A spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso made UNT officials uncomfortable with shipping their team to the city.
It was the right decision, but that didn’t make a harsh reality any easier for UNT. There’s just no foolproof way to navigate the most unusual college football season anyone can remember.
Schools can test. They can talk to their players about being smart and following the guidelines officials lay out.
In the end, most programs are still going to be forced to deal with virus outbreaks and disrupted schedules. UNT has done so this season. There’s no way around it.
What’s worse for the Mean Green is how hard they have been hit.
UNT’s game at Texas A&M was canceled when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. An outbreak of infections at UNT forced the school to cancel its game at Houston.
The Mean Green are working to reschedule their game at UTEP for early December, but there is no guarantee that will be possible.
A host of teams in C-USA and other leagues have been affected in different ways. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, arguably the most prominent player in college football, tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days ago. Lawrence missed a win over Boston College on Saturday and won’t play next week when the top-ranked Tigers take on fourth-ranked Notre Dame in one of the biggest games of the season.
The fact UNT isn’t the only team out there to be impacted doesn’t make what has transpired any easier for its coaches and players to stomach. Jaelon Darden is in the midst of what could go down as one of the best seasons for a receiver in recent program history.
The senior has 46 catches for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games, numbers that have sent his NFL draft stock soaring. There is no telling where Darden would be if he had the chance to showcase his talents against A&M and Houston and a higher level of competition.
Even with a great year from Darden, UNT is just 2-3 on the season and needs every opportunity it can get to add to its win total. This year was always going to be challenging following the departure of quarterback Mason Fine, a future UNT Hall of Famer, along with a host of other key players.
UTEP is 3-3 and has improved dramatically since last season, when the Miners lost their last 11 games.
Winning in El Paso wasn’t going to be easy, but that game ranked among the most promising prospects for a UNT victory the rest of the season.
The Mean Green are capable of beating any team in Conference USA’s West Division. They’ll have to show it now over the next month while playing the four teams stacked at the top of the standings.
Louisiana Tech pulled off a huge fourth quarter comeback and handed UAB its first loss in league play on Saturday night, 37-34 in double overtime. The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2 C-USA) will have a load of momentum when they arrive to play UNT on Saturday night.
The Mean Green, who are 1-2 in league play, also have games left against UAB (4-3, 2-1), UTSA (4-4, 2-2) and Rice (1-1). The Owls hammered Southern Miss 30-6 for their first win of the season this week.
There are only two teams in C-USA without a win in league play, UTEP (0-2) and Florida International, which lost to Middle Tennessee in its only conference game.
UNT’s game at UTEP on Saturday would have been a great opportunity for the Mean Green in a season that hasn’t gone the way they hoped on the field.
UNT made the call to postpone the game anyway and took plenty of heat for it. UTEP officials said they had a safe place to play and called out UNT publicly for backing out.
UNT stood its ground, leaving its team in a tough spot. The Mean Green will have been off for 20 days by the time they take the field for their game against Louisiana Tech.
The way it all played out pointed to the bottom line. There are plenty of great plans out there for dealing with the coronavirus.
None of them are foolproof.