The way North Texas coach Seth Littrell sees it, the Mean Green have two options following a brutal Saturday night in Hattiesburg.
Fold or fight.
The scenario would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago, when UNT opened the season with high hopes and expectations.
UNT had Conference USA’s best quarterback in Mason Fine returning to lead a team loaded with veteran players.
Sure, the Mean Green had a tough nonconference schedule. And, yes, UNT certainly seemed to luck out the last couple of years when it came to keeping its key players healthy.
UNT’s good fortune has run out halfway through a season that has left the Mean Green short on time to rectify all that ails them.
UNT’s list of issues looks like a 10-year-old’s Christmas wish list after Southern Miss hammered the Mean Green 45-27 on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium. It’s long and varied.
UNT’s defense continues to leak like a sieve against quality competition. Fine and running back Tre Siggers are hurt.
Oh, and UNT is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA’s West Division.
“You have two options: Lay down and get beaten up, or you step up, look yourself in the mirror and find a way to get a day better,” Littrell said.
In other words, it’s gut check time for the Mean Green.
A host of UNT’s goals are still within reach. Granted, some seem a little distant now, but this season is certainly salvageable, even with just two wins in the books halfway through.
No team has run through C-USA’s West Division unbeaten with its current lineup. Houston was the last team to pull it off back in 2011 before realignment changed the face of the league.
The division title is still in play. So is a fourth straight bowl appearance. UNT needs to go at least 4-2 down the stretch to become bowl eligible.
The Mean Green might need a perfect run to have a shot at the division. Only once in the last seven years has a two-loss team come out on top.
Winning the division seems like a long shot, but a bowl is within reach
Can the Mean Green capitalize?
We’re about to find out.
“I always feel confident in my team,” UNT safety Taylor Robinson said. “It’s a little adversity. That’s all it is.”
Littrell expressed confidence in his team handling that adversity.
“These kids are fighters,” Littrell said. “I feel like if we do the things necessary, we can get on a roll. It has to happen. We can’t just keep talking about it.”
At this point, the question might not be if UNT has the character to rally and put in the effort. The issue is if the Mean Green have the ammunition a turnaround will require.
The expectation heading into the season was that UNT would lean on a handful of players who ranked among the best in C-USA to lead the way to a historic season.
Those players are dropping like flies.
Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. has already been lost for the season due to a knee injury. Now the status of both Fine and running back Tre Siggers is in doubt.
Fine went down with an injury to his left shoulder in the second half Saturday. UNT caught a break in that it wasn’t Fine’s throwing shoulder that forced him from the game. That was of little consolation, especially after Siggers went down with an ankle injury in the first half.
Fine is UNT’s best player, while Siggers had given the Mean Green an added dimension with a power running game. The former Duncanville standout entered the game averaging 120.0 rushing yards per game.
The Mean Green haven’t looked anything like last season’s nine-win team even with those players. UNT could be in a world of hurt without them.
That was certainly the case in the second half on Saturday when Southern Miss rolled off 17 straight points to turn a close game into a blowout.
“We needed to play better all the way around against a very good Southern Miss team that is very explosive,” Littrell said. “They have a good football team. We made too many mistakes to win.”
There’s no arguing that. The question is how UNT will respond to a loss to Southern Miss and a slide that now includes four losses in its last five games.
Littrell was confident in the character of his team and its ability to pull together in the second half of the season.
UNT had better hope Littrell is right.
The alternative is seeing a season that began with high hopes continue to spiral downhill.