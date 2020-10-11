Seth Littrell is normally an optimistic, glass half full type of guy, a trait that dates back to his arrival at North Texas.
He vowed to “tee it high and let it fly” during his introductory press conference and established that the Mean Green’s goal was to win a bowl game.
That optimism was nowhere to be found late Saturday night following a 49-21 loss to Charlotte at Apogee Stadium that dropped the Mean Green to 1-3 on the season, and more importantly 0-2 in Conference USA play.
“I’m not worried about conference play right now,” Littrell said. “I’m worried about getting our guys better and winning football games. Conference play doesn’t mean anything at this point. We have to get to the point where we are playing well enough to win a game.”
That evaluation underscores the bottom line for UNT four games into the season. The Mean Green are just not a very good football team right now.
There’s no other way to look at it. UNT’s lone win of the season came against Houston Baptist of the Southland Conference. The Mean Green have lost six straight against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents dating to last season.
All three of UNT’s losses this fall have come by double digits at Apogee, where the Mean Green had been darn near unbeatable the last few years. UNT was 18-6 on its home turf under Littrell heading into the season.
The Mean Green are 1-3 at home this year and never seriously threatened to knock off Charlotte after the 49ers went up 28-7 early in the third quarter.
UNT quarterback Austin Aune spoke earlier in the week about his confidence that the Mean Green could turn their season around.
“We’re really close to being a winning football team and playing at a consistent level,” Aune said. “We have to correct a few mistakes and we’ll win some football games.”
UNT had better reach that point quickly if it wants to avoid a second straight losing season after a 4-8 finish a year ago.
The question with UNT heading into the year was if it had any hope of making a run at a bowl game after losing standout quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.
Those hopes appear dim at best nearly halfway into the season.
UNT was always going to miss Fine, the two-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year. The emergence of Aune has helped. He’s thrown for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns with just two interceptions after starting the Mean Green’s last two games.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden is having a monster year. The senior has nine touchdown catches in four games. He went off for 244 yards and three touchdowns in UNT’s loss to Charlotte.
The reality for UNT is a big year from Darden isn’t translating into wins. The Mean Green have too many holes throughout the rest of their lineup, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries that have ravaged the roster.
Linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis have missed time. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and running back Oscar Adaway III didn’t play against Charlotte due to undisclosed reasons.
To UNT’s credit, players and coaches haven’t used injuries and illness as an excuse for where they stand.
“We can’t take turns playing well on one side of the ball while the other side is not,” Littrell said. “It’s a big rollercoaster. We have to get it fixed and grow up quick.”
There is plenty to fix. UNT is allowing 46.5 points per game and continues to struggle on special teams. Ethan Mooney missed three field goals against Charlotte.
UNT has always been an offense-first outfit under Littrell. There are some promising signs on that side of the ball, thanks largely to Darden. UNT is averaging 36 points per game.
That just isn’t enough to cover all the other issues that have haunted the Mean Green.
There is still time left for UNT to get back on track after losing three straight. Any realistic look at where the Mean Green stand shows that path won’t be easy.
UNT has just two home games in its final six. The Mean Green didn’t win a single road game last season.
UNT’s players talked about going back to the drawing board after their latest loss.
“We could have done the small things better and executed,” Darden said. “We will look at the film, learn from our mistakes and get better.”
UNT has no other choice because any honest look at the situation shows that the Mean Green just aren’t a very good football team right now.
The talk of bowl wins and conference titles that was a constant a few years ago is gone.
It’s all about finding a way to win a game now for UNT.