A day after being drafted by Pittsburgh, former Argyle state champion Brenden Dixon announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he would forgo his commitment to Arkansas and sign with the Pirates.
Pittsburgh selected Dixon with the 583rd overall pick in the 20th round.
“After a long few days, one of my lifelong dreams came true,” Dixon said in a tweet. “With that being said, I have decided to forego my time at Arkansas and sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey, and [I] can’t wait to get to work. Go Bucs!!”
After a long few days, one of my lifelong dreams came true. With that being said, I have decided to forego my time at Arkansas, and sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey, and can’t wait to get to work.— Brenden Dixon (@BrendenDixon_) July 14, 2021
Go Bucs!! pic.twitter.com/q1bQgzUzoT
One of the key cogs behind Argyle’s state championships in 2018 and 2019, Dixon led an extremely talented Eagles lineup in RBIs (48) as a senior. He also hit .353 and was a second-team all-state selection.
Following his career at Argyle, Dixon went on to briefly play at Texas in 2020. He appeared in 14 games with the Longhorns, starting nine at second base.
Dixon then transferred to Weatherford Junior College, where he batted .335 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs this past spring.
He was committed to Arkansas before being drafted by the Pirates.